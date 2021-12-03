Home » Society
The Room Where It Happens

Dallas Summer Musicals supporters blow us all away with $775K raised at 2021 gala

Dallas Summer Musicals supporters blow us all away with $775K at gala

By
Stan and Sara Lee Gardner, Cindy and Scott Collier
Stan and Sara Lee Gardner, Cindy and Scott Collier Photo by Tamytha Cameron
The Wright Family
The Wright family Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Kellie Rasberry Evans at the DSM 2021 Gala silent auction
Kellie Rasberry Evans at the DSM 2021 Gala silent auction. Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Table centerpieces
The table centerpieces were a nod to Hamilton's logo. Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Ken Novice
DSM president Ken Novice. Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Dallas Unique Dance Company
Dallas Unique Dance Company. Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Anson Sobers, Jesse Abercrombie
Anson Sobers and Jesse Abercrombie enjoy the Fletcher's Corny Dogs at the after-party. Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Vaniese Scott, T.D. and Serita Jakes
Vaniese Scott, T.D. Jakes, Serita Jakes Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Paddy and Barry Epstein
Paddy and Barry Epstein Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Kymberly and Tony Scalia
Kymberly and Tony Scalia Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Hattie Hill, Ken and Cynt Marshall
Hattie Hill, Ken Marshall, Cynt Marshall Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Sally and Forrest Hoglund
Sally and Forrest Hoglund Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Chick and Jane Schoen
Chick and Jane Schoen Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Calvert Collins-Bratton and Vince Bratton
Calvert Collins-Bratton and Vince Bratton Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Tom and Leigh Ann Watson
Tom and Leigh Ann Watson Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Stan and Sara Lee Gardner, Cindy and Scott Collier
The Wright Family
Kellie Rasberry Evans at the DSM 2021 Gala silent auction
Table centerpieces
Ken Novice
Dallas Unique Dance Company
Anson Sobers, Jesse Abercrombie
Vaniese Scott, T.D. and Serita Jakes
Paddy and Barry Epstein
Kymberly and Tony Scalia
Hattie Hill, Ken and Cynt Marshall
Sally and Forrest Hoglund
Chick and Jane Schoen
Calvert Collins-Bratton and Vince Bratton
Tom and Leigh Ann Watson

More than 400 Dallas leaders, philanthropists, and lovers of the arts came together in "The Room Where it Happens" to celebrate the magic of musical theater at Dallas Summer Musical's 2021 gala, titled An Evening with the Best of Broadway.

Featuring the Saturday evening performance of Hamilton, An Evening with the Best of Broadway raised $775,000, which will support DSM's nonprofit mission to deliver robust educational and community outreach programs to more than 40,000 individuals annually.

"It's hard to find the words to express the gratitude for our Dallas arts community and supporters for making this year's gala a resounding success," says Kenneth T. Novice, president of DSM. "As we emerge from one of the most challenging moments in history, we've been reminded of how critical the arts are to our collective well-being, from children to adults. DSM is proud to continue partnering with our community to advance arts accessibility, education, and the magical spirit of Broadway throughout the region, all of which is possible thanks to the generosity shown this weekend."

Led by gala co-chairs Cindy and Scott Collier and Sara Lee and Stan Gardner, the Hamilton-themed evening began with a pre-show cocktail reception and silent auction in a purpose-built Hamilton House, followed by a three-course, custom dinner menu created by Vestals Catering and paired with Hall wines.

During dinner, the Charles S. Sharp and Ruth Collins Sharp Altshuler Angel Award was presented to Paddy and Barry Epstein, for their longstanding support of DSM. The Angel Award is DSM's highest service award, created to honor the work of engaged, dedicated volunteers and philanthropists whose exemplary commitment serves to further musical theater and artistic and educational excellence at DSM.

Attendees were then treated to a performance by the Dallas Unique Dance Company, set to music from Hamilton composer Lin-Manuel Miranda's show In The Heights.

The celebration continued with a show-stopping performance of Hamilton, then the Raise a Glass after-party, where DSM paid tribute to the State Fair of Texas by treating guests to Corny Dogs, funnel cakes, and fries from Texas icon Fletcher's. Hamilton-branded macarons and desserts were provided by Make Your Life Sweeter Brands, and attendees danced the night away to tunes spun by DJ Yesheka Booker.

Guests in attendance included T.D. and Serita Jakes, Lydia and Bill Addy, Lynn and Bobby Fisher, Kymberley and Tony Scalia, Kellie Rasberry Evans and Emma Kelly Rasberry, Gail Plummer, Cynt and Kenneth Marshall, Valerie and Jay Freeman, Calvert Collins and Vince Bratton, and Sally and Forrest Hoglund.

DSM 2021-22 season of the Germania Insurance Broadway Series, continues with Jersey Boys, Hadestown, Rent, Come From Away, Jesus Christ Superstar, Mean Girls, Oklahoma!, and Disney's Frozen.

Read These Next
The Firehouse Theatre presents Elf the Musical
These are the 12 can't-miss shows in DFW theater for December
Children's Medical Center Holiday Parade
These are the 13 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
Texas Ballet Theater presents The Nutcracker
These are the 13 best things to do in Dallas this Thanksgiving weekend