Dallas Summer Musicals supporters blow us all away with $775K raised at 2021 gala

More than 400 Dallas leaders, philanthropists, and lovers of the arts came together in "The Room Where it Happens" to celebrate the magic of musical theater at Dallas Summer Musical's 2021 gala, titled An Evening with the Best of Broadway.

Featuring the Saturday evening performance of Hamilton, An Evening with the Best of Broadway raised $775,000, which will support DSM's nonprofit mission to deliver robust educational and community outreach programs to more than 40,000 individuals annually.

"It's hard to find the words to express the gratitude for our Dallas arts community and supporters for making this year's gala a resounding success," says Kenneth T. Novice, president of DSM. "As we emerge from one of the most challenging moments in history, we've been reminded of how critical the arts are to our collective well-being, from children to adults. DSM is proud to continue partnering with our community to advance arts accessibility, education, and the magical spirit of Broadway throughout the region, all of which is possible thanks to the generosity shown this weekend."

Led by gala co-chairs Cindy and Scott Collier and Sara Lee and Stan Gardner, the Hamilton-themed evening began with a pre-show cocktail reception and silent auction in a purpose-built Hamilton House, followed by a three-course, custom dinner menu created by Vestals Catering and paired with Hall wines.

During dinner, the Charles S. Sharp and Ruth Collins Sharp Altshuler Angel Award was presented to Paddy and Barry Epstein, for their longstanding support of DSM. The Angel Award is DSM's highest service award, created to honor the work of engaged, dedicated volunteers and philanthropists whose exemplary commitment serves to further musical theater and artistic and educational excellence at DSM.

Attendees were then treated to a performance by the Dallas Unique Dance Company, set to music from Hamilton composer Lin-Manuel Miranda's show In The Heights.

The celebration continued with a show-stopping performance of Hamilton, then the Raise a Glass after-party, where DSM paid tribute to the State Fair of Texas by treating guests to Corny Dogs, funnel cakes, and fries from Texas icon Fletcher's. Hamilton-branded macarons and desserts were provided by Make Your Life Sweeter Brands, and attendees danced the night away to tunes spun by DJ Yesheka Booker.

Guests in attendance included T.D. and Serita Jakes, Lydia and Bill Addy, Lynn and Bobby Fisher, Kymberley and Tony Scalia, Kellie Rasberry Evans and Emma Kelly Rasberry, Gail Plummer, Cynt and Kenneth Marshall, Valerie and Jay Freeman, Calvert Collins and Vince Bratton, and Sally and Forrest Hoglund.

DSM 2021-22 season of the Germania Insurance Broadway Series, continues with Jersey Boys, Hadestown, Rent, Come From Away, Jesus Christ Superstar, Mean Girls, Oklahoma!, and Disney's Frozen.