Standing Ovation
Dallas crowd rocks out and raises record-breaking funds at Bravo Gala
It might have been pouring rain on November 20, but that didn't stop more than 300 arts supporters from flocking to the ruby-lit Winspear Opera House for the 2025 AT&T Performing Arts Center's Bravo! Gala.
Gala co-chairs Alina and Ruben Esquivel and Candice and Adam C. Wright welcomed a crowd that included longtime arts champions, civic leaders, philanthropists, and supporters, among them honorees Shannon and Ted Skokos, whose dedication to the Center’s mission was celebrated throughout the night. Does that name sound familiar? It should if you've ever seen a show at the Winspear — their name is emblazoned on the front of the stage.
Texas Ballet Theater and The Dallas Opera performed together during cocktail hour.Photo by Can Turkyilmaz
The evening unfolded as a journey through the heartbeat of Dallas arts. All five of ATTPAC's resident companies took the stage (the lobby landing) during cocktail hour for spotlight performances that showcased the range and richness of the Center’s artistic ecosystem.
Guests cheered the vibrant traditions of Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico and the emotional depth of Dallas Black Dance Theatre, and a standout moment came when The Dallas Opera and Texas Ballet Theater united for a gorgeous performance together. Zachary J. Willis, a Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company member, represented Dallas Theater Center by crooning several jazz standards during dinner on the Winspear stage.
Headliner Michael Cavanaugh and honorees Shannon and Ted Skokos.Photo by Can Turkyilmaz
But it was the night’s featured performer, Grammy- and Tony-nominated artist Michael Cavanaugh, who brought the house fully to its feet. Handpicked by Billy Joel for the Broadway hit Movin’ Out, Cavanaugh delivered the same electricity as his mentor. His voice channeled the grit and soul of Joel's songbook, along with some of Elton John's biggest hits. As he moved between piano and vocals with magnetic ease, the audience responded exactly as if they were at a rock concert: clapping, cheering, and dancing along.
That same energy carried seamlessly into the after-party, where DJ EndoLena kept the dance floor packed well past the official end time.
Spotted mingling throughout the night were ATTPAC president and CEO Warren Tranquada, Deedie Rose (of Potter Rose Performance Hall legacy), Barbara Thomas Lemmon, Hal and Diane Brierley, soon-to-be-retired Arts District executive director Lily Cabatu Weiss and husband Jeff Weiss, Eugene McDermott Foundation's Grace Cook, AT&T's Matt Hickey, Brendan McGuire and Amber Scanlan from PNC, and ATTPAC board chair Jill Louis and board vice-chair Lynn McBee.
Dinner was served on the Winspear Opera House stage.Photo by Can Turkyilmaz
Throughout the night, excitement also swirled around the raffle, with packages that had guests dreaming of future adventures. A luxury Broadway weekend in New York promised first-class travel, a plush hotel stay, and tickets to two shows of the winner’s choosing. A Dallas staycation offered indulgence closer to home with a night at HALL Arts Hotel, dinner at Ellie’s, and box seats to a performance at the Center. Groups of friends imagined piling into a party bus for a Broadway Girls’ Night Out, while others eyed a $2,500 Eiseman Jewels shopping spree or “The Perfect 10,” pairing restaurant gift cards with seats to five Broadway at the Center productions.
All told, the AT&T Performing Arts Center’s signature event raised a record-breaking $550,000 to fuel the Center’s education, engagement, and free public programming initiatives.