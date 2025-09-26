The Turtle Creek Chorale famously held its inaugural Rhapsody gala at the Statler Hotel in March 2020, and now, five years later, the fundraising dinner/concert has returned to its roots.
Supporters of the the most recorded men's chorus in the world arrived at the downtown Dallas hotel on September 20 in their sparkliest, shiniest, and most elegant outfits, ready for an evening of philanthropy and fantastic music.
The outfits were on point.Photo by Cash Anglin Photography
An opening reception allowed guests to mingle with the many members of the famous men's chorus, which is also celebrating its 45th year.
Then it was into the Statler's ballroom for a short-rib and couscous dinner as gala and board chair Dr. Whitney Strauss and executive director Dr. Dawson B. Taylor welcomed the crowd. Just as 250-plus attendees were finishing their duo of desserts, TCC artistic director and conductor Sean Mikel Baugh led "the Turtles" into the room for a medley of songs.
An especially poignant moment was a video message from former Chorale member Reggie, who recently decided to leave Texas for California due to the state's increasingly intolerant political climate. Reggie, a trans man, stressed that even though this was a necessary move for his family's safety, he would never forget the welcoming community he found with the Turtles and considered himself a lifelong member.
A spirited live auction spotlighted five prizes: a handmade quilt by Chorale member Clint Milner; the choice of attending Pride 2026 in either New York City, Los Angeles, or Chicago; a U.S. Open Tennis Championship package; the Ultimate TCC Experience; and private dinner for 10 in chef Kent Rathbun's home — the latter of which ended up being sold twice to raise even more money to support the Chorale’s mission to entertain, educate, unite, and inspire through music.
Clint Milner made the "Guardian of Pride" quilt.Photo by Cash Anglin Photography
The evening's main event did not disappoint. Multi-Grammy Award-winning composer and producer David Foster was joined by his wife and protege, Katharine McPhee, for a concert that blended humor with humanity and a hell of a lot of hit songs.
Up-and-comer Daniel Emmett, who currently tours with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, warmed up the crowd with a powerhouse vocal performance.
Foster has played a key role in the discovery and career launches of Celine Dion, Josh Groban, and a Michael Buble, and written legendary tunes for Barbra Streisand, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Chicago, *NSYNC, Dolly Parton, and more. He also wrote the score for the recent Broadway musical Boop. The list of successful bands, singers, albums, and songs is long, so we'll just say this: If you think of a hit from the 1970s onward, Foster likely had a hand in it.
David Foster and Katharine McPhee.Photo by Cash Anglin Photography
McPhee first met Foster on the set of American Idol in 2006, and the pair married in 2019. Her career has spanned television (Smash, Scorpion) to concerts and even Broadway in 2018, when she starred in the Sara Bareilles musical Waitress. Generous arts lovers may remember McPhee's last gala performance here in Dallas, when she co-headlined the now-Broadway Dallas soiree with Brian Stokes Mitchell in 2017.
A selection of Turtles joined the couple onstage for several songs.
By the end of the evening, the room was on its feet, dancing and singing along to Donna Summer's "Last Dance" (on which Foster played keys for the original recording). All told, the event raised more than $400,000 for TCC's musical, cultural, and educational programs.