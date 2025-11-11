Still We Rise
Dallas' Black Tie Dinner rises high in 2025 as equality endures
On the same weekend the U.S. Supreme Court reaffirmed marriage equality by refusing to revisit the landmark Obergefell v. Hodges case, more than 2,000 guests filled the Sheraton Dallas for a night that celebrated resilience, love, and progress at the 44th annual Black Tie Dinner.
The timing of the November 8 gala, America’s largest LGBTQ+ fundraiser and one of Dallas' most anticipated of the season, couldn’t have been more poignant. The evening’s keynote speaker, Jim Obergefell, whose name became synonymous with marriage equality, received Black Tie Dinner's Equality Award and urged attendees to remember both the progress made and the challenges still ahead.
Marking a milestone in representation, this year’s event was co-chaired by Liliana Villarreal and Deirdre Coleman, the first time in the organization’s history that two women — not to mention two women of color — have steered the evening.
There was no shortage of photo ops.Photo by Jonathan Zizzo Photography
But first the event, with the theme this year of "Still We Rise," welcomed glamorously attired guests down the gold carpet (a nod to Wicked, perhaps?) for a lively cocktail hour spent browsing the extensive silent auction and capturing their striking ensembles at the many photo ops. Guests also vied for a $50,000 luxury car credit courtesy of Park Place Motorcars Dallas, marking the 17th year of partnership with the long-standing supporter.
Inside the ballroom, DFW's own Denise Lee began the program with a powerful performance of Andra Day's "Rise Up" before the BTD board of directors was introduced by U.S. Representative Julie Johnson, the first openly gay member of Congress from the South and the first woman to ever represent Texas' District 32.
Carl Nassib, the NFL's first openly gay active player, then introduced Jaymes Black, CEO of The Trevor Project, who was honored with the Kuchling Humanitarian Award for their life-saving work supporting LGBTQ+ youth.
A fast-paced live auction was followed by representatives of the BTD 2025 beneficiaries:
- Abounding Prosperity, Inc.
- ASD - A Home for Life
- Cathedral of Hope
- Celebration Community Church
- Dallas Hope Charities
- Equality Texas Foundation
- Finn's Place
- Galileo Church / NTTN
- HELP Center for LGBT Health & Wellness
- Human Rights Campaign Foundation
- Kind Clinic
- Legacy Cares
- LGBTQ SAVES
- Northaven Church
- Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas
- Resource Center
- Synergy Wesley Foundation
- Transition Resource Action Center
- Turtle Creek Chorale
- Uptown Players
- The Women's Chorus of Dallas
Dallas native Hayley Orrantia and the band Extended Play entertained during dinner, before Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett brought the crowd to its feet with a message of unity and perseverance. She introduced Libby Gonzales, this year's recipient of the Mike Anglin Trailblazer Award, which is given to an LGBTQ+ individual under the age of 25 who has proven to be a change agent for the LGBTQ+ community on a local or national level.
Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett.Photo by Selig Polyscope Company
Following an introduction by actor actor Brian Michael Smith, Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, continued that call to action, reminding guests that courage — like fear — can be contagious.
From its beginnings in 1982 as a small gathering of friends to a national symbol of LGBTQ+ unity, Black Tie Dinner continues to define what it means to rise, again and again, together. Proceeds from the Dinner will be announced December 18 at The Empire Room in Dallas.
The 45th Annual Black Tie Dinner will take place November 14, 2026.