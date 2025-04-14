Yee-Haw!
Bruce Wood Dance Dallas saddles up for cowboy-themed 15th anniversary gala
It was all cowboy boots and sequins at Gilley's Dallas on March 29, where supporters of Bruce Wood Dance Dallas turned out in their glam Western best for the company's annual fundraising gala.
This year's 15th anniversary celebration was themed after late founder Bruce Wood's Cowboy Songs, his heartfelt tribute to the spirit of the Lone Star State.
That cowboy can-do attitude was apparent before guests even walked in the door — a giant longhorn steer named Gus was benignly parked in front of the famous event space in Dallas' Cedars neighborhood, posing for pictures with awestruck attendees (some of whom were even brave enough to climb on up into the saddle).
Honorary gala chairs Nancy and Richard Wallace.Photo by Natalie Bracken
Inside, BWDD executive director Gayle Halperin and artistic director Joy Bollinger welcomed the dance company's supporters, along with gala chair James Lynn Williams and honorary chairs Nancy and Richard Wallace.
A relaxed cocktail hour gave guests the chance to buy raffle tickets for artwork, jewelry, hotel stays, and numerous ticket and performance packages from DFW's top theater, music, and dance troupes. All proceeds from this, as well as funds raised throughout the night, benefit BWDD's dancers and education programs.
Cheery red-and-white checkered tablecloths and sunny sunflowers decorated the long picnic tables at dinner, as guests sat under a canopy of bistro lights. A hearty meal of barbecued chicken, brisket, beans, and salad was topped off with mini apple pies, lending the whole experience a community barn-raising feel that encouraged conversation and new friendships.
Spotting chatting over dinner rolls were Dallas Arts District executive director Lily Weiss, singer Denise Lee, Arts Mission Oak Cliff co-founders Lola and Todd Lott, TACA president and executive director Maura Sheffler, Resource Center CEO Cece Cox, Bruce Wood Dance Dallas associate producer Larry Lane, Heritage Auctions co-chairman James Halperin, Texas Ballet Theater executive director Vanessa Logan and artistic director Tim O'Keefe, and Bruce Wood Dance Dallas board members Rubi Deslorieux, Phil Clemmons, Amanda Lenox, and Rodger Kobes.
The friendly dinner set-up was laidback and fun.Photo by Natalie Bracken
Reflections and toasts from BWDD's artistic team were complemented by a heartfelt tribute by former company dancer Harry Feril, which led into a record-breaking paddle raise of $119,000. This surpassed the $100K goal that Williams had set for a donation match, doubling the company's total for the night.
Dinner guests then joined general ticket-holders in the main performance space, where carnival games beckoned before the show's start.
But first it was time to present the 2025 BRUCE Award to Read and Steve Gendler, in recognition of their unwavering support for the arts in Dallas. Their decades of advocacy and philanthropy have been instrumental to the growth of BWDD, as well as numerous other organizations including TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND, The Hockaday School, andTexas Ballet Theater.
"Cowboy Songs."Photo by Amitava Sarkar
Then, the performance. The Bruce Wood Dance Dallas company of dancers were joined by a trio of guest artists: Broadway composer and music director Joseph Thalken, Broadway performer Jeremy Landon Hayes, and Grammy-winning singer and musician Ginny Mac, all backed by a country band.
Cowboy Songs premiered in 2003 at Bass Hall in Fort Worth, and is set to music that ranges from Lyle Lovett, Irving Berlin, and Wylie Gustafson to the theme from Lonesome Dove.
Following this high-kicking performance, guests were then invited onto the main floor for a lesson in two-stepping from 14-time Country Dance Champion Tony New.
Bruce Wood Dance Dallas' next performance is with Verdigris Ensemble in SHAMS, running May 23-25 at Moody Performance Hall.