Expedition d’ Elegance
Dallas Crystal Charity Ball 2025 takes elegant expedition to South of France
Attendees of the 2025 Crystal Charity Ball were promised an Expedition d’ Elegance, and indeed, Dallas’ grand dame gala delivered a night of globe-trotting glamour.
Ball chair Mary Martha Pickens selected the jet-setting theme to reflect her love of world travel, but waited to reveal the final port of call until the doors opened.
As always, Crystal Charity Ball's true “destinations” remain the local children’s nonprofits that will benefit from the millions of dollars raised by the organization.
Doormen in white tie and top hats greeted 1,540 guests as they strolled into the Hilton Anatole on Saturday, December 6.
The central foyer was transformed into a South-of-France villa, and harpists played on terraces.Photo by Ashley Gongora
Hanging wisteria and small fields of sunflowers colored the landscape of Pickens' final destination choice - the South of France, said to be her favorite place to travel. The hotel's central foyer had been transformed into a colorful seaside villa, complete with harpists from the Octavia Harp Ensemble serenading on terraces.
Tres magnifique.
After posing for professional portraits by James French Photography and showing off their 'fits for the NorthPark Fashion Cam, guests grabbed glasses of wine or hand-crafted cocktails and noshed on salumi boats, artisan cheese cones, and jumbo shrimp at the Corient /Thoele Family Cocktail Reception.
New this year was the Aligned Data Centers Lounge, a martini-sports bar in the far corner of the foyer where guests hungry for heartier sustenance could snack on sliders and watch a football game on TV.
The prettiest seaside "shrimp boat" you'll ever see.Photo by Ashley Gongora
Patrons could also try their luck in the casino, then redeem their winnings for home decor, children's toys, and gifts in the Boutique d’Elegance.
The silent auction featured dozens upon dozens of magnificent trips, fine jewelry, artwork, runway fashion experiences, one-of-a-kind accessories, and many more exquisite items. Bidders checked their phones all night to see if they were still in the running. They could also buy Contribution Tickets for the chance to win a luxury car from Sewell or a Highland Park Village shopping spree.
Fashion moment
Crystal Charity Ball is not only the grandest gala of the year in Dallas, it's also the city's biggest formal fashion moment. Dallas' best-dressed women dazzled in their glamorous gowns.
Ball chair Mary Martha Pickens in a vibrant green and blue Michael Faircloth gown (with Dr. John Pickens).Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Shades of blue that matched the water and sky motifs of the evening were popular (as seen on Julianne Santarosa, Kim Hodge, and Leila Henderson-Gary). So were vibrant jewel tones (Anne Davidson, Monica Davy, Cary Deuber); holiday reds (Heather Wick, Haley Dearman, Veronica Moye, Laurie Sands Harrison); and various shades of white (Caroline Harrison, Sharon Lee Clark, Victoria Cullum, and Sabrina Harrison - whose sculptural gown seemed the embodiment of Pantone's 2026 color of the year, "Cloud Dancer").
Beloved local designers were well-represented, including Nardos, Michael Faircloth, Patti Flowers, Ese Azenabor, and Venny Etienne.
In a fun Dallas charity-fashion mashup, quite a few attendees wore gowns purchased at the Salvation Army Fashion Show & Luncheon: Candace Winslow donned a hand-painted Patti Flowers ballgown that was the grand finale look of 2025 event, and the 2025 chair Stacey Walker wore a Roland Nivelais number. 2026 chair Katherine Coker sparkled in a gold Monique Lhuillier dress, and longtime auxiliary member Maggie Kipp wore a black Carolina Herrera.
(Scroll through the photo gallery, above, to see dozens of gorgeous looks from the evening.)
Dancing, dinner, more dancing
When doors opened to the massive Chantilly Ballroom for dinner at 9 pm, musicians from Dallas Live Orchestra, perched on pedestals, played electric violins while dancers from Bruce Wood Dance Dallas, clad in all white, twirled and leaped across the dance floor. Splendid rose-filled centerpieces, with hanging crystals and votive candles, filled each table.
Dancers from Bruce Wood Dance Dallas and electric violin players from Dallas Live Orchestra entertained before dinner.Photo by Ashley Gongora
Guests sat down to a decadent meal of Arcadian salad topped with a goat cheese crisp; filet with dauphinoise potatoes and roasted Brussels sprouts and carrots; and a dainty “Flower Dream” mousse-cake on a pistachio shell for dessert.
An orchestra composed of local musicians provided the dinner music, and once the last morsels had been eaten, the party revved up. The party band Simply Irresistible kicked things into high gear with their covers of hit pop and disco songs, and the dance floor filled quickly.
Those who wanted to call it a night scooped up their party favors - an exquisite Nambe bowl courtesy of sponsor Amase Stays - and picked some hot coffee and freshly made doughnuts on the way to the valet stand. Surprise! There was another gift, a golf umbrella from PlainsCapital Bank, left inside the car at valet.
Pulling the extravagant event together was a massive team that included producer Tom Addis of Tom Addis Productions, Inc.; Junior Villanueva of The Garden Gate for the florals; Lambert's, which donated all the greenery, trees, and flowers; Hilton Anatole executive banquet chef Matthew Martin, and hundreds more.
The ball was attended by 1,540 guests.Photo by Ashley Gongora
The point of it all
The Crystal Charity Ball’s purpose is to aid, support, and make contributions to charitable organizations dedicated to the welfare of children located in Dallas County. The ball has distributed about $200 million since 1953.
The 2025 Crystal Charity Ball will fund seven Dallas beneficiaries with an extraordinary collective commitment of $7,459,305: Café Momentum, Cristo Rey Dallas College Prep, Dallas CASA, Foundation for the Callier Center for Communication Disorders, Retina Foundation of the Southwest, The Stewpot, and West Dallas Community School.
The celebration ball is held annually to express appreciation to the organization's generous donors.