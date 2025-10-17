Unlocking Hope
Edward Norton helps Dallas nonprofit raise funds to the tune of $1.16M
What: Austin Street Center's 25th annual Humble Beginnings Luncheon
Where: The Hilton Anatole
The 411: More than 850 guests gathered on Friday, October 3, in celebration of Austin Street Center’s mission to end homelessness in North Texas.
Four-time Academy Award nominee Edward Norton headlined the nonprofit's signature event, which was presented by Nancy Ann and Ray Hunt and themed "Unlocking Hope."
In addition to being an actor, director, producer, and screenwriter, Norton is also a long-time affordable housing advocate. He inspired attendees through a conversation with NBC 5's Brittney Johnson, telling stories from his work in housing justice and philanthropy, and helped drive a record-breaking finish by pledging to match the auction winner’s $10,000 bid for a Vega Longneck banjo.
Brittney Johnson and Edward Norton.Photo courtesy of @atalisamuelphotography
The funds raised will drive awareness around the issue of homelessness and how Austin Street Center has been working diligently to bring solutions and partnerships that help the city’s most vulnerable population find a permanent place to call home.
The Hon. Jeanne L. Phillips was honored with the Norm Hitzges Distinguished Service Award for how she champions Austin Street's mission at home and on the world stage through fundraising, strategic leadership, and heartfelt advocacy.
H-E-B received the Community Leadership Awardee, recognizing its commitment to serving our region’s most vulnerable through disaster relief, hunger programs, and other critical community initiatives.
“Celebrating 25 years of Humble Beginnings was an incredible reminder of the power of hope, generosity, and community,” said Daniel Roby, CEO of Austin Street Center. “Edward Norton’s message and kindness helped us exceed our goal and strengthen our mission to end homelessness in Dallas. The success of this year’s luncheon ensures we can continue providing essential care and pathways to permanent housing for those who need it most.”
Norton's generosity helped Austin Street Center surpass its $1.1 million goal, raising an incredible $1.16 million in total.
Attendees: Norm Hitzges, Lynn McBee, Barbara Adams, Catherine Bruff, Linda Roby, Julie Glasgow, Betty Culbreath, Frank Mihalopoulos, Carolyn Miller, Mary Ellen Lacy, Hailey Neher, Mary Danz Hitzges, Jennifer Atchison, Shalaundria Davis, Jennifer Sampson, Jeffrey Netzer, Kaileigh Johnson, Mabrie Jackson, Winell Herron, Maggie Phillips Abbott, Calee Landen, Diane Landen, Mary Tabor, Delia Johnson, Misaki Collins, Nakita Johnson, Steve Trese, Michael Cleaver, Sumner Billingsley Tolbert and Scott Tolbert.