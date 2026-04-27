Power lunch
Room to Grow Luncheon blooms in spring garden at NorthPark Dallas
What: 8th Annual Room to Grow Luncheon benefiting Dec My Room
Where: Neiman Marcus Garden at NorthPark Center
The 411: A sold-out crowd of nearly 300 guests gathered April 8 for the 2026 Room to Grow Luncheon, chaired by Erika Burton and Melissa Smrekar with honorary chair Nancy Nasher. The springtime affair embraced a charming, Nancy Meyers film-inspired aesthetic, with attendees arriving in breezy, movie set-worthy looks to match the theme.
Guests sipped prosecco and mini Diet Cokes and mingled while admiring one-of-a-kind miniature “rooms” designed by some of Dallas’ most distinguished interior designers: Javier Burkle (Burkle Creative), Traci Connell (Traci Connell Interiors), Beth Dotolo and Carolina Gentry (Pulp Design Studios), Teddie Garrigan and Courtney Garrigan (Coco and Dash), Lisa Henderson (Lisa Henderson Interiors), Eddie Maestri (Maestri Studio), Noel Pittman (Noel Pittman Design), and Jen Stevens (Fonde Interiors). All would be auctioned to benefit Dec My Room, which creates personalized spaces for pediatric patients facing long-term hospital stays.
Inside the garden, guests dined on a luncheon by Chocolate Angel, featuring dishes inspired by Nancy Meyers' iconic Father of the Bride (such as Chipper Chicken Salad). A spring fashion presentation by Neiman Marcus, introduced by Marjon Henderson, added stylish flair, while a design panel gave attendees insider perspectives from industry creatives including Burkle, Jane Scott Hodges of Leontine Linens, and Tori Ross of Schumacher.
Dec My Room North Texas area director Heather Smith also honored standout supporters: Terra Najork-Peterson with the Monarch Servant Heart Award; Renza DePirro with the Heart of Gold Volunteer Award; and Samantha Allen with the Celebrate Flight Award.
To learn more about Dec My Room and its mission, visit the organization's website.
Who: Dec My Room co-founder and president Kendall Plank; Karen Michlewicz, Keely Allen, Izzy Haemisegger, Ashlynn Bourque, Michele Traylor, Dana Aulanier, Marisa Carona, Courtney Dowling, Maddy Artunduaga, Brittaney Mungioli, Megan Morrow, Jessica Khan, Samantha Wortley, Jennifer Klos, Annie Roche, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Mackenzie Brittingham, Kristen Gibbins, Dawn Greiner, Erin Mathews, Kristin Williams, Courtney Derderian, Shelby Foster, and hundreds more patrons and supporters.