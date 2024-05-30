Celebrity wedding
Yellowstone stars secretly get hitched at bride's Dallas family estate
Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison, who play sweethearts on the hit show Yellowstone, quietly wed in real life in Dallas last fall.
While the couple revealed news of their hush-hush nuptials in a Voguespread May 29, 2024 - setting the pop culture world on fire - the wedding actually happened October 7, 2023, a photo of the invitation in Vogue discloses.
The "cowboy black-tie" wedding took place on the grounds of the bride's family estate. Harrison is the daughter of Laurie Sands Harrison and the granddaughter of late philanthropist Caroline Rose Hunt and great-granddaughter of billionaire oilman H. L. Hunt. Laurie Sands Harrison is a longtime benefactor of Dallas Children's Theater, where Hassie Harrison is said to have gotten her start in acting.
It was the bride's mother, in fact, who played match-maker for the couple, Harrison told Vogue.
“[My mother] and Ryan met by chance through a mutual friend at a charity event in Dallas during a production break," Harrison told the magazine. "I wasn’t there, but it just happened to be during a time when both Ryan and I were transitioning into new chapters of our lives. They got to talking and discovered just how many Texas-based friends and acquaintances we had in common — so sensing an opportunity, she encouraged Ryan to give me a call.”
Harrison joined the cast of Taylor Sheridan's smash-hit Yellowstone in Season 3, in 2020, as a barrel racer named Laramie who quickly became the love interest of Bingham's crooning cowboy character, Walker. They went Instagram-public with their relationship in April 2023, and in June, purchased a home together in the Los Angeles area, Peoplereports.
Harrison says Bingham proposed twice and gave her a ring over a steak dinner at home.
To plan the wedding, the bride and her mother and sisters worked with Nathan Johnson from Gro Floral and Event Design, who Vogue says "has always been their go-to for planning" (as he is for many of Dallas' most glamorous residents and charity functions, like Mad Hatter's Luncheon.)
The couple wanted to create a celebration that felt private and intimate, but also reflected their Texas roots, the magazine says. Although Bingham was born in New Mexico, he grew up in Midland-Odessa and went to high school in Houston.
"I knew I wanted Western, but it had to be elegant Western, with tones of worn leather, delicate lace, and a soft, blush color palette,” Harrison told Vogue. “Nathan, knowing me for as long as he has, was incredible at this."
Johnson posted equally kind words on Instagram and applauded other Dallas-area vendors they used, including Southern Fried Paper, Jordan Kahn Orchestra, and Fancy Cakes by Lauren. "Ryan, your intentional kindness made my team feel valued and appreciated, Hassie, your unrelenting enthusiasm and infectious smile created a contagious joy that fueled the magic behind the scenes to make anything happen!" he posted.
In a nod to the Hunt family legacy, bride and groom were both outfitted in looks from Stanley Korshak, the store Caroline Rose Hunt opened at the Crescent Hotel in Dallas in 1986.
Harrison walked down the aisle in a Galia Lahav gown with heavy lace detailing, corseting, and intricate beading. For the reception, she changed into a Netta BenShabu dress featuring intricate detailing, and paired with long lace gloves.
Bingham's wedding-day wardrobe included a tuxedo by Kiton, tailored by Crawford Brock at Stanley Korshak; boots custom-made by Republic Boots; and a cowboy hat from American Hat Co.
Dallas designer Mackenzie Brittingham created custom black dresses for the bride’s sisters, Vogue says.
The wedding weekend started with a “cowboy cocktail welcome night,” complete with a mariachi band, Texas wildflowers, and a DJ, at the Crescent Club in downtown Dallas.
The next day, wedding guests were greeted at the Harrison residence with shots of Bingham's Bourbon, Vogue says, before making their way to a cathedral-style tented conservatory that had been constructed over the pool and filled with flowers for the ceremony.
The couple married in a heartfelt ceremony, they say, surrounded at the altar by their wedding party: Harrison's three sisters, Bingham's closest friends, and his three children from his marriage to first wife Anna Axster, whom he divorced in 2021.
After the "I do's," guests gathered in a reception tent on the grounds, designed to look and feel like the famous Hill Country dance hall Gruene Hall. They feasted on Texas cuisine by chef Yann Nury, smoked wagyu ribs, chicken fried steak, corn on the cob, wood-fired pizzas, and late-night tacos.
The newlyweds took their first spin on the dance floor to Bingham's song "Automated" and later, sang along to '90s country cover band Straight Tequila Night.
A photo of the invitation on Vogue's website reveals the wedding date as October 7, 2023.The Brothers Martens via Vogue.com
In one final celebratory twist, the couple surprised guests with a "‘cosmic cowboy" after-party back in the ceremony space, which had been transformed with Western-themed neon lights, late-night treats, a DJ, and a disco saddle suspended from the ceiling, Vogue says. Harrison changed into white boots and a short white, fringed party dress by Netta BenShabu.
Their grand exit in a classic Cadillac Coupe Deville was a bit of a Hollywood-style fakeout.
“Despite what appeared to be this magical car ride into the night, we actually just took a quick circle around the block before ultimately slipping back into the house to join the rest of our wedding party as the last ones standing,” the bride told the magazine. “We kept the celebration going into the wee hours, dancing in my family’s living room. It was the perfect ending to a perfect night — and honestly, we couldn’t have imagined it any better.”
For a much longer, more detailed account of the wedding, and many photos, visit Vogue.com.