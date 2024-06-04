ReuNight to Remember
Dallas Family Place patrons unite for astronomical fundraising affair
More than 200 patrons sipped, supped, and supported The Family Place at ReuNight, the swanky annual evening soiree benefiting The Family Place.
It was good timing: Just a few weeks later, The Family Place facilities would experience significant damage as a result of major storms in late May. Extra funds would be needed for unexpected items like food, generator fuel, fence repair, debris removal, additional security personnel hours, and lots of fans, the organization said.
Supporters of The Family Place historically are some of the most generous givers in Dallas.
The 11th annual ReuNight, held May 9 at the new Hôtel Swexan, was chaired by Kristin and James Hallam and Annie and Erik Miller, with honorary chairs Harold and Bunny Ginsburg. Steve Kemble was the designer of the event, themed "An Astronomical Affair."
As guests arrived, they were serenaded by electric violinist Zuriel Merek during a cocktail reception, where they could start coveting auction items: a one-week stay at a three-bedroom villa in the South of France, a Kent Rathbun backyard barbecue for 20, a shopping experience for 10 at Stanley Korshak, and more.
The main event took place inside the ballroom, which Kemble had transformed into an "out-of-this-world" space that included a lavish display of over 3,000 candles; striking cobalt blue candelabras; and extravagant arrangements of all white tulips, calla lilies, hyacinth, cymbidium orchids, hydrangeas and roses in crystal compotes.
Guests dined on a three-course dinner from executive chef James Ash and paired with Stoller Family Estate wines. As they enjoyed a seared sea scallop followed by duo-entrees of Harwood filet mignon with herb-crusted cod, emcee and auctioneer Matt Godbehere and the chairs and honorary chairs took to the stage to underscored the mission of The Family Place.
The Family Place interim CEO Tiffany Tate-McDaniel recognized retired CEO Paige Flink and reiterated the organization’s mission to stop family violence and to make the community safer. As well, she shared that Texas has one of the highest rates of domestic violence.
“Tonight, The Family Place has 43 women, 66 children, 4 men, 3 dogs, and 2 cats in our care between our three shelters," Tate-McDaniel said. "That is 118 souls we are responsible for tonight. We want to provide each one of them the tools they need to build a future free from violence.”
Godbehere returned and shared that a $100,000 anonymous challenge donation had been given, and that every dollar donated would be matched. A spirited paddle raise followed, with attendees bidding generously throughout the room.
Patrons who wanted to continue the night headed to the Afterglow party in the hotel’s speakeasy Babou’s.
Funds raised at ReuNight will allow The Family Place to continue empowering survivors of family violence; it is the largest provider of family violence services in Texas.
Those in attendance, enjoying the night, included Randy Flink, Amanda Thieman, Lisa Tyson, Danielle Craig, Laura Felan, Leila Gary, Holland Gary, Lindsay Jacaman, Michelle Jenkins, Theresa Parkinson, Clarisa Lindenmeyer, Nakit Johnson, Lauren Black, Lizzie Bailey, Carlos Fonts, Megan Galbreath, Ali Kominsky, Ida Hishmeh, Jan Miller, Alma Samardzic, Mitchell Brown, Lindsey Brown, Payton Thurman, Kathryn Sands, Gayle Sands, Rob Liu, Heather Liu, Scott Fernandes, Heidi Fernandes, Michael Dzama, Elaine Kartalis, Jane Weempe, Thomas Bellinger, Tiffany Brennan, Todd Lemkin, Kasey Lemkin, Brooke Guerrero, Donnie Miller, KJ Murphy, Debbie Scripps, Ryan Scripps, Bryan Goolsby, Michelle Goolsby, Laurie Berger, Brian Levine, and hundreds more patrons and supporters.