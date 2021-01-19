Luxury boutique hotel and cafe tucks into trendy Texas location

A luxury hotel is checking into Austin's trendy South Congress area. Colton House Hotel, billed as a luxury property, boasts 80 suites, combining "residential luxuries with upscale boutique hotel amenities ... in a modern, yet authentic Texas setting."

SoCo's newest hotel is tucked away a few blocks off the tourist part of strip at 2510 S. Congress Ave., directly behind H-E-B. Designed by the Austin-based LEVY Architects, the hotel's "suite-style rooms" are created to include more amenities and more space than an average hotel room. Studios, one-, two- and three- bedroom suites are equipped with either a full kitchen or kitchenette, living room, and many include in-room washers and dryers.

Separate living spaces are designed to be adaptable, so travelers can conduct a work Zoom in one room while kids play in another or spend their time experiencing the Capital City.

“We’re introducing a brand new hotel category to Austin with an all-suite based model that blends the perks of an Airbnb stay with modern hotel amenities," said David Krug, president of Inherit Hotel Group, the Chicago-based company that owns Colton House. “Colton House Hotel’s residential approach combines ample space and comfortable luxury for small groups, families and remote workers seeking more flexibility and personalization in today’s world.”

Along with guest accommodations, Colton House offers an onsite cafe, Simona’s Coffee + Cocktail Bar, opening later this month. In addition to coffee, tea, wine, and spirits, Simona's has "partnered with local restaurants and caterers to bring in an eclectic mix of the highest-caliber local Austin food" to the hotel. Also on the property is The Parlor, a luxe lounge available to sip cocktails or host small gatherings.

Outside, the 5,000-square-foot The Backyard boasts three heritage live oaks and is designed as an event space. Above the lawn is the 1,200-square-foot The Penthouse, which also serves as an event space.

Other features include:

The Lawn, an open-area play space for bocce ball, croquet, and lawn bowling

The Library, a meeting space for up to 16 people

Club Room, a small gathering space that includes a children's area with toys and games

a heated pool

cabanas

fitness studio with Peloton bikes, a full yoga studio, and additional state-of-the-art equipment

Plans for the Colton House Hotel have been in the works since 2015, with an original projected opening date of late 2019. When it was formally announced in 2018, the project drew attention largely for its unusual site, a narrow 1.5-acre plot that previously housed a Chinese restaurant.

Reservations for Colton House Hotel are now open, with grand-opening rates beginning at $149.