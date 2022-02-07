2 Texas Hill Country parks book places on new list of America’s best campgrounds

Two destinations in the Texas Hill Country have earned top spots in a new ranking of the country’s best campgrounds.

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort: Guadalupe River in Kerrville grabs three honors in Campspot’s first-ever awards program, and Camp Fimfo Hill Country near New Braunfels scores two honors. Panelists from the outdoors industry picked the winners. Campspot is a booking platform for campgrounds.

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort: Guadalupe River earned three awards:

Ninth-best campground.

Second-best campground for families.

Third-best camping sites (Riverfront Red Carpet RV Sites).

Campspot describes the Kerrville campground as “the perfect place for families to have the vacation of a lifetime. Whether you’re looking to kick back and relax or spend the day busy with fun activities, this [campground] is an ideal location.”

Amenities at the campground include Yogi Bear’s Water Zone and an 18-hole mini-golf course.

Highlights of the Riverfront Red Carpet RV Sites include electric, water, and sewer hookups at each concrete pad, as well as a cable TV connection, picnic table, fire ring, and charcoal grill.

The other regional winner is Camp Fimfo Texas Hill Country, which is east of Canyon Lake and north of New Braunfels. It ranks third among the top campgrounds for families and second for campground design. Features at Camp Fimfo include a swim-up bar, water slides, and outdoor movies.

“Step outside of the ordinary and … outside in general with a glamping or camping experience at Camp Fimfo,” Campspot says.

Camp Fimfo offers three types of RV sites and three types of cabins. At an average of $275 a night, the three-bedroom cabin is the priciest option. It sleeps 12, and comes with a full kitchen and private bathroom.