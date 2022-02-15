Luxury bus service with $15 fares revs up with new Dallas-area stop

Since launching in Texas in 2021, RedCoach, a luxury motorcoach company offering reasonable rates, has really taken off. Already boasting a presence in Dallas, Houston, College Station, and Waco, the bus line has now added service in Richardson and Katy, Texas.

The new Richardson stop is located at 170 W Campbell Rd,, Richardson, just five minutes from the University of Texas at Dallas. This joins the curbside downtown Dallas stop adjacent to Café Herrera and Omni Dallas Hotel entrance, 593 S. Lamar St.

For the uninitiated, RedCoach bills itself as an affordable option for luxury transportation and offers first class (27 seats), business class (38 seats), and economy class (56 seats). Perks for first and business class include extra legroom (always a plus) and the ability to recline seats up to 140 degrees.

Amenities include free Wi-Fi, power outlets, onboard entertainment, complimentary snacks and water, and no baggage fees.

RedCoach competes against Dallas-based Vonlane, which serves Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio.

Prices start as low as $15 for one-way trips (Houston to Dallas and Houston to Austin, for example). A RedRider program allows users to rack up travel points and score free tickets.

So far, RedCoach’s nonstop routes in Texas connect:

Dallas with Austin, College Station, Houston, and Waco

Houston with Austin, College Station, Dallas, and Waco

Austin with Dallas, Houston, and Waco

College Station with Dallas and Houston

Waco with Austin, Dallas, and Houston

The new stop in Katy (a suburb of Houston) will be located at Buc-ee’s: 27700 Katy Fwy. It joins the Houston stop at the Residence Inn Houston Downtown/Convention Center (904 Dallas St).

Here are RedCoach’s current pickup and drop-off points in Texas:

Dallas — Curbside adjacent to Café Herrera and Omni Dallas Hotel entrance, 593 S. Lamar St.

Richardson — 170 W. Campbell Rd.

Austin — Embassy Suites by Hilton, 300 S. Congress Ave.

College Station — Texas A&M University’s Wisenbaker Engineering Building, 188 Bizzell St.

Waco — 249 Daughtrey Ave. (new address)Houston — Residence Inn Houston Downtown/Convention Center, 904 Dallas St.

Katy — Buc-ee's, 27700 Katy Fwy.