Feeling cooped up? With spring right around the corner — and spring break hot on its heels — it's time to start planning a little getaway that's safe, fun, and full of outdoor adventure.

You'll find all that and more in Plano. The North Dallas suburb is the reigning best city for a staycation, meaning Texans don't have to go far to explore.

Here are a few fresh-air favorites to try while you're there:

Outdoor activities

Take advantage of Texas' mild spring weather by enjoying Oak Point Park & Nature Preserve with its hike and bike trails and tranquil waters that are just right for kayaking, canoeing, and stand up paddle boarding. The 800-acre natural beauty is also the home of Go Ape!, which offers a canopy tour, five individual rope ladder sections, and 39 exciting crossings.

Pop an ollie at the Carpenter Park Skate Park, which combines popular street-style skating and bowl skating features in one of the largest bowls in the area.

Arbor Hills Nature Preserve is a 200-acre park that sports three miles of paved hiking trails, three miles of unpaved hiking trails, and a 2.8-mile off-road bike trail.

A different kind of trail can be found at Southfork Ranch — yes, that famous Southfork Ranch. Saddle up and head out for a trail ride led by a professional wrangler, or sign up for horseback riding lessons to learn the finer points of equine etiquette.

Outdoor entertainment

Whether you're ready to window shop, listen to live music, or dine on a patio, Plano has plenty of options.

The 255-acre open-air development Legacy West is home to chic brands and hot restaurants like Bulla Gastrobar, North Italia, Toulouse, True Food Kitchen, and more, including the one-of-a-kind artisanal food hall experience Legacy Hall.

The Legacy Hall Box Garden is also a hot spot for concerts, gaining its name from the reclaimed shipping containers it's made from. It has an additional courtyard for more intimate events and three bars to quench your thirst.

The Boardwalk at Granite Park is a green respite in the middle of a bustling business area. Check out the organic hydroponic garden on the patio at Bavette Grill, grab a biscuit to-go from The Biscuit Bar, or carry your cocktail of choice around as you stroll the park's 30,000 square feet.

Just across the highway from Legacy West is The Shops at Legacy, the area's OG outdoor shopping and dining destination. And a little further down is The District at The Shops at Willow Bend, a restaurant wonderland featuring some of the world's top chefs.

To scratch that cultural itch, head to the Downtown Plano Arts District. There are 10 new public art pieces to check out and an array of patios on which to relax and have a bite.

Safe lodgings

Each of the major hotels in Plano is adhering to strict cleaning procedures and protocols to ensure safety for its staff and guests.

Expect to find hospital-grade disinfectants in use, mobile check-in, hand sanitizing stations, and frequent deep cleanings at Renaissance Dallas/Plano Legacy West, NYLO Dallas/Plano Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Dallas/Plano Marriott at Legacy Town Center, and Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park. Check with your individual hotel regarding specific cleaning practices.

For a complete guide to Plano, head to www.visitplano.com.