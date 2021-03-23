World's hottest hotel openings of 2021 include these 3 Texas stunners

When it comes to hotel openings this year, Fort Worth's Hotel Drover is in great company.

The 200-room property, which premiered March 22 in the Fort Worth Stockyards' Mule Alley development, received a nod from Travel Pulse’s new rundown of the world’s 40 most anticipated hotel debuts of 2021. One much anticipated property in San Antonio and another in Austin also pop up on the list.

Hotel Drover, part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection, “pays homage to the city’s cattle ranching heritage,” Travel Pulse says. “Guests can dine on elevated Texas cuisine at 97 West Kitchen & Bar or stroll among the fire pits at outdoor walking paths or explore the cowboy chic touches planned throughout the hotel.”

Highlights of Hotel Drover include oversized tubs in guest rooms, several chic bars, a resort-style pool with luxe cabanas, backyard with fire pits and Adirondack chairs, two boutiques (Lucchese Custom Collection and Little White Lies), and more than 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space.

Marriott’s Moxy Austin-University also made the list. The 162-room property opened in January at 2552 Guadalupe St. near the University of Texas campus.

“Guest arrivals check in at the bar and receive a cocktail on the house with their room key,” Travel Pulse says of the Moxy Austin. “Guest rooms have walk-in showers and thoughtful storage spaces, but the focal point of the hotel is the see-and-be-seen lobby that demands communal relaxation.”

Moxy Austin is the first Texas location for Marriott’s hip hotel brand. Features include the 24-hour Zombie Taco counter, a cocktail bar, a library, and peg walls instead of closets in guest rooms.

Also receiving a nod from Travel Pulse was the Thompson San Antonio, a 162-room property situated in the Arts District along the River Walk.

“Whether from guest rooms, the rooftop restaurant slated to open in March or the expansive fourth-floor pool deck, guests will take in city views from nearly every point in this brand new hotel tower just steps from the city’s top attractions,” Travel Pulse says.

The Thompson San Antonio, part of the Hyatt hotel chain, opened February 25. Highlights include four restaurants and bars, including an eatery from famed local chef Steve McHugh; a 5,000-square-foot spa; high-end amenities in guest rooms (like Saint Liberty Bertie’s Bourbon Whiskey from Austin); and a 2,400-square-foot penthouse equipped with a pool table and a private terrace.