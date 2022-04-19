Affordable luxury bus rolls out new Texas routes with $15 fares

A luxury bus service is adding a new Texas stop to its map.

On April 28, RedCoach will launch service in San Antonio, marking the eighth Texas city served by the company. The new stop will provide luxury transportation between San Antonio and Dallas, as well as nonstop service from San Antonio to Austin, Houston, Richardson, and Waco.

Fares are priced as low as $15 each way, and the San Antonio stop is at 165 Bowie St., near the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter.

“We understand that the travel industry is causing stress for residents with increased gas, airline, and car rental prices, so RedCoach is thrilled to add a San Antonio stop to our Texas routes. We have now completed the ‘Texas Triangle’ and are serving the state’s five largest cities,” Florencia Cirigliano, vice president of marketing and sales at RedCoach, says in a news release.

(Wait, is Waco bigger than Fort Worth? Poor Fort Worth, always getting left out.)

The transportation company serves Texas with 26-seat luxury buses featuring amenities such as bed-like seats that recline up to 140 degrees, complimentary Wi-Fi, 110-volt power outlets, on-board entertainment, reserved seating, and no baggage fees.

Last October, RedCoach launched nonstop routes serving Houston, Dallas, Austin, Waco, and College Station. In February, RedCoach added two stops in Katy and Richardson and conducted a flash sale with $1.50 fares.

According to RedCoach’s website, the company plans to expand in the near future to Fort Worth and San Marcos. (Finally, Fort Worth gets its shot.)