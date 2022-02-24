RedCoach luxury bus service fires up flash sale with $1.50 fares from Dallas

Luxury bus operator RedCoach, already known for its affordable $15 fares, is slashing tickets to rock-bottom prices for a limited time.

From February 24 to March 8, RedCoach is offering a 90 percent discount to the Dallas market for university students and the general population, according to a release.

That makes a $15 ride to Austin or Houston just $1.50 one-way or $3 round-trip. Less than a gallon of gas, the company notes.

"Travel and gas prices continue to rise, which is putting a damper on travel plans," the release says. "RedCoach is offering this promotion as part of its commitment to providing luxury travel at an affordable rate, for everyone."

The discount is available for all routes to and from both Dallas-area departure points — in downtown Dallas and a newly opened stop in Richardson (five minutes from University of Texas at Dallas).

Eligible routes are:

Dallas to Houston / Houston to Dallas

Dallas to Waco / Waco to Dallas

Dallas to Austin / Austin to Dallas

Richardson to Houston / Houston to Richardson

Richardson to Waco / Waco to Richardson

Richardson to Austin / Austin to Richardson

The only route that is not eligible for the promotion is College Station.

Travelers to and from Dallas and Richardson can use the following discount codes when booking online to get the discount:

UTD90 – University of Texas at Dallas students

UTA90 – University of Texas at Arlington students

SMU90 – Southern Methodist University students

DALLAS90 – All Dallas travelers

RedCoach, which launched in Texas in 2021, bills itself as an affordable option for luxury transportation and offers first class (27 seats), business class (38 seats), and economy class (56 seats). Perks for first and business class include extra legroom (always a plus) and the ability to recline seats up to 140 degrees.

Amenities include free Wi-Fi, power outlets, onboard entertainment, complimentary snacks and water, and no baggage fees.

RedCoach competes against Dallas-based Vonlane, which serves Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio. RedCoach bills itself as an affordable option for luxury transportation.

Everyday prices start as low as $15 for one-way trips (Houston to Dallas and Houston to Austin, for example). A RedRider program allows users to rack up travel points and earn free tickets.

RedCoach’s current pickup and drop-off points in Texas are:

Dallas — Curbside adjacent to Café Herrera and Omni Dallas Hotel entrance, 593 S. Lamar St.

Richardson — 170 W. Campbell Rd.

Austin — Embassy Suites by Hilton, 300 S. Congress Ave.

College Station — Texas A&M University’s Wisenbaker Engineering Building, 188 Bizzell St.

Waco — 249 Daughtrey Ave. (new address)

Houston — Residence Inn Houston Downtown/Convention Center, 904 Dallas St.

Katy — Buc-ee's, 27700 Katy Fwy.