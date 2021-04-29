Boutique hotel with mini-rooms debuts in charming downtown Dallas building

A unique new hotel is opening in a charming old building on the very east side of downtown Dallas. Called Sova Hotel, it'll go into a three-story structure at 2105 Commerce St., where it will open in May.

Sova — which means "sleep" in Swedish — is from Blake and Brandon Shirk, 27-year-old twin brothers with an entrepreneurial bent who've created an intensely personal concept inspired by their international travels.

The brothers have a passion for traveling, but also wanted to incorporate saving money. Noticing a gap for this market, they decided to do their own, creating high-end minimalist rooms combined with inviting public spaces.

"Brandon and I traveled to around 45 countries each by backpacking and busing around cheaply," says Blake. "Sometimes we would use a car share service and couch surf to travel across countries for free."

Sova will be a boutique hotel incorporating motifs from countries all over the world for that international flair, but with concessions on room size that guarantee lower room rates.

Their "micro-rooms" will come in at about 120 square feet for a basic room, and 180 to 220 square feet for their VIP rooms. (An average hotel room is 250 square feet.) There are 39 rooms total.

But they compensate with luxurious elements such as Japanese robotic toilets with wash-and-dry options which have become a buzzy thing lately; extra-tall showers; and luxury-grade mattresses and bedding.

Rates are dependent on room type but run from $109-$159 for smaller rooms, up to $215 for the largest VIP room.

There's a bar in the lobby, plus concierge services such as recommendations and daily activities by designated Travel Guides on staff.

They're also debuting an art gallery on the 3rd floor.

The hotel is in a highly walkable location, close to the Statler Dallas hotel, Dallas Farmers Market, and the new East Quarter development.

The brothers' dedication to providing a personal touch will extend to their own hands-on involvement.

"We live in Dallas and will be the front desk staff/bartenders," Blake says.