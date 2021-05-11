New boutique hotel in Arlington will come with its own golf course

A unique hotel with a golf range attached is coming to Arlington. Called the RiverPark Arlington, it'll be a boutique hotel designed for those seeking outdoors activities along with their hotel stay, and according to a release, is targeted to open in 2023.

Located near Texas Rangers Golf Course at 1301 NE Green Oaks Blvd. on the Trinity River in north Arlington, the property is anticipated to have 87 rooms in a four-story structure that sits on 29 acres, bringing nature and active living together in a unique hospitality/entertainment experience that will be available to the community as well as hotel guests.

The project is owned and operated by Galante Hospitality Group and was designed by Type Six Design, an Arlington architecture firm whose co-founder James Lusty calls it a "one-of-a-kind resort."

"The goal was to create a quick retreat — an active, sports-driven oasis in the middle of the city that serves as a respite in the middle of DFW," Lusty says.

The design includes a state-of-the-art golf driving range powered with TopTracer by TopGolf technology, with climate-controlled bays and private suites, miniature golf course, and the first tennis center in DFW outfitted with the Playsight Smart Courts system, which records your play on high-def cameras so you can analyze your performance. SMU and TCU both use the system for their tennis teams.

Other features include:

gastropub with indoor/outdoor seating

outdoor infinity-edge resort pool

sports recovery spa

5,000 sqare feet of meeting space overlooking the driving range

The RiverPark Arlington is part of the Ascend Hotel Collection portfolio of independent resort, historic, and boutique hotels featuring destinations woven into the culture and fabric of their communities. There are more than 315 Ascend Hotel Collection properties worldwide, including in France, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, and throughout Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America.

The Ascend Hotel Collection is part of Choice Hotels, which also includes Cambria Hotels, Quality Inn, and Econo Lodge.

Choice Hotels senior VP Mark Shalala calls Ascend "the first soft-brand collection in the industry." Soft-brand is described as a hotel that is historic or has enough of its own identity that it keeps its own persona rather than going under a large chain name.