New hotel concept with 'Zoom-ready' suites logs into Dallas-Fort Worth

A hotel featuring “Zoom ready” guestrooms is in the works in buzzy DFW 'burb of Euless.

The property is IHG Hotels and Resorts’ fourth Atwell Suites hotel in the U.S. The first two, in the Denver and Miami areas, are already open, and a third is set to debut later this year near in Southeast Austin.

The Euless location of Atwell will be at S.H. 183 and Bear Creek, the company confirms; no other details have been made available yet.

After Euless, an Atwell location will open in Fort Worth, the company says. The $5.5 million project is set for completion in late 2023, at 2540 Westport Pkwy.

Atwell Suites are geared toward business and leisure travelers planning typical stays of four to six nights. One of the highlights is a two-story lobby containing The Common, a second-floor public space mixing private and shared areas. Amenities include complimentary breakfast, a bar, a pool, and a spa.

Jessica Twine, a spokeswoman for IHG, says guestrooms at Atwell hotels are “Zoom ready.”

“The Atwell Suites properties are ‘Zoom ready’ because instead of an unmade bed and luggage lingering in the background of a virtual call, guests can sit in front of an enticing gallery wall above their room’s sofa. It is a perfect backdrop in virtual meetings,” Twine says.

Aside from a gallery wall, each guestroom offers a kitchenette, 55-inch TV, sofa bed, and work area equipped with a desk.

IHG says more than 20 Atwell properties are being developed across the country. That includes another Texas one in the Hill Country town of Kerrville.

“The Atwell Suites brand is tailor-made to meet the significant demand in the upper-midscale segment for a new all-suites brand,” says Keith Barr, CEO of IHG.