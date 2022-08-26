Dallas-based Vonlane ramps up luxury bus service across Texas

In welcome news for Texas travelers seeking alternatives to flying or filling their tanks, Dallas-based Vonlane has ramped up service to major cities across the Lone Star State.

The luxury bus operator has introduced two new departures, for example, from Fort Worth to and from Austin and Houston (for a total of four excursions between each city on peak days).

With the newly expanded services, the company says, it has returned to 95 percent of its pre-pandemic capacity. Beginning in October, in fact, travelers can expect up to eight departures each way on Vonlane’s most popular routes, they say — a total of 72 departures on peak days between major Texas destinations.

“Texans are eager to get out and travel across the state for vacation, for work, and to see loved ones, and they are looking to Vonlane for the best travel experience in America,” said Alex Danza, founder and CEO of Vonlane, in a statement. “By increasing our departures to pre-pandemic levels, we’re making it easier than ever for travelers to get away on their own schedule in comfort and style.”

Around Texas, Vonlane’s upcoming schedule will offer the following departures on peak days:

Dallas-Austin: 8 departures each way

Dallas-Houston: 8 departures each way

Fort Worth-Houston: 4 departures each way

Fort Worth-Austin: 4 departures each way

Austin-Houston: 8 departures each way

Houston-San Antonio: 4 departures each way

One thing missing from the schedule is a handy Dallas-Fort Worth route. We can dream.

The company says it hopes to re-start out-of-state service in November. Pre-pandemic, it operated routes to and from Oklahoma City.

Vonlane launched its high-end bus service in 2014 to cater to business travelers. Each bus, which holds fewer than two dozen passengers, features amenities like Wi-Fi, satellite TV and radio, snack and drink service, sleep masks, and leather seats. Fares start at $99.

In Dallas, buses depart from the Doubletree Love Field hotel, 3300 W. Mockingbird Ln.

Reservations can be booked online, and may be canceled and fully refunded up to 24 hours before departure.