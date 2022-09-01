Whether it’s a quick September midweek escape, an extended autumn adventure, or a family holiday vacation, make sure to visit the Texas Hill Country at least once more before the end of the year.

Fredericksburg offers award-winning wine, outdoor experiences, and holiday shopping, and you can experience it all while staying in one of Fredericksburg’s 20-plus hotels and nearly 1,500 vacation rentals. There are also plenty of pet-friendly spots and great places for enjoying the countryside.

And don't forget: A Sunday-Thursday visit to Fredericksburg features more personalized tasting room experiences, a more relaxed pace for shopping, and better rates on lodging.

You can enjoy all the great restaurants, locally owned shops and live music during the week, without the crowds.

Here are three ways to spend your treasured time away:

Explore Texas Wine Country

October is Texas Wine Month (convenient!), so plan to celebrate by participating in the wine passport program, which gets you exclusive discounts.

Relax on the patio of one of the area’s more than 50 wineries and tasting rooms, many of which are pet and kid-friendly.

Texas Hill Country outdoor adventure

Hiking, biking or just a casual stroll along Fredericksburg’s historic Main Street can provide a welcome escape from the everyday hustle and bustle back home.

The area’s most popular outdoor attraction — Enchanted Rock State Natural Area — allows for reservations up to 30 days in advance. The town also has several parks, playgrounds, and walking trails, while area farms and orchards offer pumpkin picking and corn mazes.

Fredericksburg’s fall festivals provide days full of activities each weekend in October. Get your calendar ready for:

Oktoberfest celebrates the town’s German heritage with food, drink, a yodel contest, plenty of live music, and fun for all ages.

celebrates the town’s German heritage with food, drink, a yodel contest, plenty of live music, and fun for all ages. The world’s finest mesquite wood artisans come to Fredericksburg during the Texas Mesquite Arts Festival , where you can find furniture, unique gifts, lamps, Christmas ornaments, and more.

, where you can find furniture, unique gifts, lamps, Christmas ornaments, and more. Featuring craft beer and all-you-can-eat sausage, Bestfest brings together great German fare, polka music, dancing, and more.

brings together great German fare, polka music, dancing, and more. Celebrate the best of Texas food and wine at the 30th annual Fredericksburg Food and Wine Fest. Enjoy learning about Texas wines, learn tips and tricks from gourmet chefs, and get your hands on Texas-made products.

Find unique holiday treasures

Fredericksburg’s 150 locally owned shops, boutiques, and art galleries offer an unlimited amount of one-of-a-kind holiday gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list.

If you do visit during the holiday season, expect ice skating and a nightly lighting of the town's 30-foot Christmas tree and authentic German Christmas pyramid.

Head to VisitFredericksburgTX.com for the most up-to-date travel information, as well as planning resources for restaurants, lodging, wineries, activities, and more.