With border back open, Dallas-based Greyhound renews bus travel to Canada

Dallas-based Greyhound has put Canada back on its can-do list.

According to a release, the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America is renewing service to Canada, following the reopening of the United States-Canada border. Customers can now book tickets for trips taking place on November 8 and beyond. The current travel destinations in Canada available are Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver.

The border had been closed since March 2020 due to COVID-19. On October 13, the U.S. said it will lift restrictions at its land borders with Canada and Mexico, for fully vaccinated foreign nationals, starting in early November.

The bus service is back in time for the holidays, said Greyhound Lines chief commercial officer Rob Friedman in a statement.

"Greyhound is just as excited as our customers to resume cross-border travel to Canada," Friedman said. "Our goal is to provide our passengers with affordable fares and stress-free transportation as they return to normal travel, especially around the holidays."

Canadian passengers looking to book travel with Greyhound can do so with a new, dedicated site that provides schedules and other information.

U.S. travelers can book online or through the Greyhound app.

For U.S. residents headed to Canada, the country is currently requiring all visitors to be fully vaccinated and have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before arrival at the border.

Travelers must register with ArriveCAN online or through the app to provide mandatory travel information. U.S. travelers are recommended to visit Canada's travel site.

To ensure hassle-free boarding at Greyhound's dedicated terminals, travelers can show-and-go by using the e-Ticketing option.

Buses currently offer modern amenities such as onboard entertainment options, free onboard Wi-Fi, power outlets, reclining leather seats, and extra legroom.