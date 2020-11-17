It's the holiday season in Texas, and there's still lots of safe, festive fun to be had for you and your family in Plano. The North Dallas suburb has a roster of events longer than Santa's list, so plan a little getaway to experience them all before the New Year.

Lights at Legacy drive-through experience

November 22, 5:30-8:30 pm

This free, family-friendly event allows everyone to experience holiday magic from the comfort of their own vehicles. Expect appearances by Santa and Mrs. Claus, a live reindeer, the Sugar Plum Fairy, a snow queen, toy soldiers, drummers drumming, and more. See snow fall in two different spots along the route, and then enjoy the grand finale: a beautifully lit Christmas tree sponsored by Ewing Automotive Group.

In true holiday spirit, each vehicle will receive a gift bag with candy canes and other goodies from The Shops at Legacy retailers and restaurants, as well as the event's sponsors. Every vehicle will also be given a chance to win a $500 shopping spree at The Shops at Legacy.

After enjoying Lights at Legacy, attendees can continue the holiday fun with a drive through the Gingerbread Village on the north side of The Shops at Legacy, where everyone can view life-sized gingerbread and sugar cookie characters, trees, candy canes, and snowflakes on colorful facades.

Legacy Hall holiday crafts

December 1 and 8

In addition to delicious food from 20-plus restaurants, all under one roof, Legacy Hall also has some crafty classes coming up. On December 1, join instructors from the Creative Arts Guild of Wylie in creating a modern wreath designed of live greenery on a slim brass hoop. On December 8, create a holiday ornament masterpiece by painting your pet on a rustic slice of wood with ColorHype artist Chelsey.

North Texas Performing Arts' Scrooge: The Musical!

December 9-20

You have the option to livestream or join in person at the Willow Bend Center of the Arts for the 10th anniversary of this holiday classic. Head here to read a full list of COVID precautions for the production, including pre-taped ensemble singing and masks required for everyone, both onstage and off.

Heritage Farmstead Museum's A Texas Prairie Christmas

December 10

Take a tour through the Farrell Wilson House while it's all decorated for the holidays, then amble over to the historic pole barn and receive some hot cocoa. There will be a photo opportunity for you with Santa (who will appear on his holiday tractor, naturally). Your Texas Prairie experience would not be complete without a ride on the Texas mule wagon, with holiday music and spectacular views along the way. Tours are limited to 10 people at a time.

Legacy North Pole

November 15-December 31

This holiday season, Legacy West transforms into the Legacy North Pole! Visitors have plenty of reasons to visit, including photos and stories with Santa, musical performances, Menorah lightings, carolers, Instagrammable photo ops, an Ugly Sweater Hall of Fame, holiday movies, and more.

Deerfield holiday lights display

December 1-30, 7-10 pm on weekdays and 7-11 pm on weekends

Take a leisurely drive through this pretty neighborhood that's known for going all out at Christmas. The Legacy entrance can get packed, so a pro tip is to start near the back the neighborhood, off Quincy. Lines can stretch for several hours, so make sure you use the restroom before you go and remember that you are in a residential neighborhood.

---

Plano was recently named the best city in America for a staycation, proving you don't need to go far to have fun. Check out VisitPlano.com to see all upcoming events and recommendations.