Seaside Texas town's cherished holiday tradition canceled due to COVID concerns

Another Texas holiday tradition is a victim of 2020. Galveston’s Dickens on The Strand events have been canceled this year, according to a statement from the Galveston Historical Foundation. The Dickens on The Squares events were scheduled for December 4 and 5.

The cherished holiday event has celebrated all things Dickens and Victorian for more than 46 years in downtown Galveston, showcasing ornate costumes, lively music, and period architecture. However, the foundation’s board of directors voted to cancel the 2020 event, citing the increase in local, regional, and state numbers relating to COVID-19, per a press release.

Looking forward, the festival is expected to return to its normal layout and schedule December 3-5, 2021.

“The decision of the board and staff simply skips a year in our long history of producing this world-renowned festival,” said Dwayne Jones, Galveston Historical Foundation’s executive director, in a statement. “Each December, Dickens celebrates our Victorian heritage on the island and salutes one the great Christmas stories of the English language. We promise to be back next year with a fresh perspective on our holiday tradition and a healthy event for all.”

This comes after two major holiday events in Galveston were canceled due to the pandemic this week. The Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade, Coronation and Ball nixed their event for 2021. Following suit, Tilman Fertitta called off his over-the-top Salute to San Luis soiree due to coronavirus concerns.