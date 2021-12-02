Turn the Omni Dallas Hotel into your home for Christmas with Santa's Suite, a special offer where the magic of the holiday comes alive.

Home for the holidays

You and your family can cozy up by the fireplace and enjoy 180-degree views of the Dallas skyline from the two-bedroom Presidential Suite, plus a welcome amenity of sweet treats and a family craft package, a $400 credit to explore Mokara Spa and Restaurants on Lamar, an Omni Cocoa Express turn-down amenity, complimentary nightly valet parking, complimentary WiFi, and memories that will last a lifetime.

Festive eats

Make your tastebuds sing "fa-la-la" with a festive Christmas brunch at Texas Spice, holiday cocktails, and a private s’mores table during holiday movie night.

Spa-lidays

Transport yourself to another world at Mokara Spa with festive offerings that are the perfect escape from the holiday rush. Relax with a masculine Jack's Frost or rejuvenate winter skin with Jill's Chill, or couples can relish the Turtle Doves package.

Enchant Christmas

From photo opps around the city to enchanting light displays to movie nights to shopping, you'll find it all at Omni Dallas.

Book your holiday stay now and find out more about Omni holiday happenings here.