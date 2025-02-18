Nearly two dozen of Dallas' most luxurious hotels have earned new accolades in U.S. News & World Report's just-released rankings of the best hotels and resorts in Texas for 2025.
The 15th annual report by U.S. News analyzes more than 31,000 properties across the United States, Europe, Bermuda, Mexico, Canada and the Caribbean. Hotels are ranked based on industry awards, star ratings, published opinions from travel experts, and online guest reviews.
Dallas' prestigious Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek claimed the No. 1 spot in the publication's list of Best Resorts in Texas.
This resplendent hotel has been on the radar for many locals and out-of-towners who want the most extravagant experiences in the city. Oil heriess Caroline Rose Hunt first turned the property into a hotel in 1981, and it underwent extensive renovations in 2020 to upgrade its luxe guest accommodations.
"Rosewood Hotels & Resorts' flagship property sits north of the vibrant Dallas Arts District, providing the tranquility needed for a good night's sleep alongside the convenience of a relatively central location," the hotel's profile says. "Now, the property envelops guests in elegant decor, with guest rooms sporting French doors opening up onto private balconies."
Everyone deserves a relaxing stay at a top-tier hotel.Photo courtesy of U.S. News & World Report
But a stay there won't come cheap, U.S. News warns, considering its numerous amenities and on-site activities.
"When you're not admiring your digs, take advantage of the hotel's temperature-controlled outdoor pool and deck or head to one of the nearby parks for a little fresh air," the publication says. "And to satisfy your taste buds, executive chef Charles Olalia cooks up new American cuisine with French influences at The Mansion Restaurant."
The esteemed hotel has received many top awards of late, including earning one Michelin Key in its inaugural Texas guide. The One Key status is awarded for hotels that provide exceptional stays with guest services that go above and beyond what other similar hotels would offer.
Rosewood Mansion's attentive staff inspired many five-star reviews, which is what U.S. News says helped the hotel cinch the win over all other Texas resorts.
Five other Dallas-Fort Worth resorts ranked among the statewide top 25 as follows:
- No. 4 – Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa
- No. 5 – The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas, Irving
- No. 10 – Dallas/Fort Worth Marriott Hotel & Golf Club at Champions Circle, Fort Worth
- No. 11 – The Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa, Frisco
- No. 15 – Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center, Grapevine
The best hotels in Texas
In U.S. News' separate ranking of the best Texas hotels for 2025, Dallas-Fort Worth took home the highest number of awards with 18 total hotels earning spots on the list.
San Antonio's Hotel Emma continued to reign as the No. 1 best statewide, and ranked No. 19 in U.S. News' nationwide rankings.
Meanwhile, The Joule in downtown Dallas' historic district ranked highest out of all DFW-area hotels on the list, and climbed into the No. 3 spot in Texas.
According to the hotel's profile, the Joule's vast modern amenities and its contemporary chic design are extremely deserving of reviewers' high praise.
"Recent guests say they were beyond impressed with the decor, as well as the numerous amenities, including a library and several shops," U.S. News says. "The Joule's stunning infinity pool is also worth a look: Its daring rooftop design earned it a spot on our list of the Prettiest Hotel Pools."
Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek also appeared in the top 10, landing at No. 9 statewide.
The 16 other Dallas-Fort Worth hotels that earned recognition among the top 50 best hotels in Texas are:
- No. 4 – Hotel Crescent Court
- No. 5 – The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas
- No. 6 – Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection, Fort Worth
- No. 7 – HALL Arts Hotel Dallas, Curio Collection by Hilton
- No. 8 – Hôtel Swexan
- No. 9 – The Adolphus, Autograph Collection
- No. 19 – Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa
- No. 25 – Hotel Vin, Autograph Collection, Grapevine
- No. 27 – The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas, Irving
- No. 29 – Hotel Drover, Autograph Collection, Fort Worth
- No. 38 – The Crescent Hotel, Fort Worth
- No. 40 – Grand Hyatt DFW, Grapevine
- No. 42 – The Westin Dallas Southlake
- No. 43 – Live By Loews, Arlington
- No. 46 – Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center
- No. 47 – Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star