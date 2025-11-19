Holiday Travel News
American Airlines predicts back-to-normal travel following shutdown
American Airlines is ready to get customers to the Thanksgiving table: According to a release, the Fort Worth-based carrier is looking forward to moving past the industrywide flight disruptions caused by the government shutdown and is in full recovery mode.
“The Thanksgiving holiday period is one of the most condensed and most important for our customers — the stakes are high, and the American team is ready to deliver,” said American COO David Seymour in a statement. “Customers making last-minute holiday plans — and those who booked months ago — can rest assured that our operation will run smoothly and safely."
Seymour also expressed thanks to everyone who worked hard to get through several difficult weeks — "especially our team members and federal aviation workers," he said.
With the termination of the FAA's flight reduction order, customers can expect all flights to operate as scheduled. The airline expects this streak of strong operational performance to continue into the Thanksgiving travel period, with nearly 81,000 flights scheduled for American and its partners during this period, which runs from November 20 through December 2.
American’s 2025 Thanksgiving operation
Data and statistic on the upcoming travel holiday include:
- Larger schedule: American and its regional partners will operate 80,759 scheduled flights this Thanksgiving travel period, larger than 2024 and the biggest schedule of any airline worldwide.
- Peak travel days: Sunday, November 30 will be the most traveled day, followed by Monday, December 1.
- Extra capacity: Special late-night flights have been added at Phoenix (PHX) and Chicago (ORD) on November 30.
- Peak operations: On December 1 at 11:10 am Dallas time, 1,077 mainline and regional aircraft will be enroute — the highest number during the travel period.