DART News
Dallas Area Rapid Transit makes big bus buy ahead of FIFA World Cup
Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) has made a big purchase of new natural gas buses. According to a release, the agency purchased 476 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses from Gillig, a California-based manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses.
The price to purchase is approximately $373.5 million, with $103 million of that supplemented via federal grant funds, and helps fulfill DART's goal to modernize its transit system over the next decade, particularly via new buses and light-rail vehicles to replace the oldest units in their aging fleet.
Gillig's CNG buses deliver low emissions without sacrificing power, and are said — by Gillig, of course — to have the best fuel economy and reliability on the market. The engine is powered by compressed natural gas (CNG), which makes for cleaner air and quieter operation.
They're also said to be known for their durability, reliability, and near-zero emissions. In addition, they're "Buy America" compliant: From design to final assembly, every step takes place in the U.S.
DART and GILLIG are working through the final design and manufacturing phase of the bus order. The big driver is the FIFA World Cup: Dallas — well, Arlington — is one of 16 cities across North America and Mexico to host the FIFA World Cup 26. Nine matches in the semifinals will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, taking place in June-July 2026.
Passengers can expect to see the new buses on North Texas routes by spring of 2026.