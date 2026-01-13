top tier travel
DFW International hailed one of the 50 best airports in the world
Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) is soaring to new heights upon being included in Travel and Tour World's prestigious new ranking the "50 Best Airports in the World for 2026."
DFW was recognized as a "smart airport leader" and ranked as the 18th best airport worldwide.
According to the report's methodology, the 50 best airports are those that set "the global benchmark for intelligent aviation infrastructure" by integrating "smart technologies" such as artificial intelligence (AI), biometrics, automation, and other advanced methods to support "airport operations, passenger experience, and sustainable travel initiatives."
Travel and Tour World noted DFW's use of "intelligent airfield management, automated baggage systems, and predictive analytics" that keep the busy airport operating as smoothly as possible, though the recent holiday season saw spikes in passenger traffic and travelers' stress levels.
"Integrated data platforms enhance aircraft movement efficiency, passenger processing, and terminal coordination, while continuous digital upgrades reinforce DFW's position as one of North America's most operationally advanced and resilient aviation hubs," the report said.
DFW was not the sole Texas airport to make the list; Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) appeared at No. 50. The report said IAH uses the same high-tech systems as DFW to support its "extensive international and domestic connectivity."
Meanwhile, Travel and Tour World named Dubai International Airport the No. 1 best airport globally with Singapore Changi Airport (No. 2) and San Francisco International Airport (No. 3) rounding out the top three.
"Smart airports are no longer defined by isolated technology deployments, but by how deeply intelligence is embedded across operations, passenger experience, sustainability, and enterprise decision-making," said Travel and Tour World founder and editor-in-chief Anup Kumar Keshan. "The 2026 rankings recognize airports that have moved decisively beyond experimentation into scaled, real-world execution. Where AI, biometrics, automation, and integrated data ecosystems function as mission-critical infrastructure."