Here's your shot
Omni Frisco hotel teams up with Dude Perfect for new tricked-out suite
Dude Perfect fans now have their shot to live like the sports-comedy group sensation: The Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa has partnered with Frisco-based Dude Perfect to debut a themed hotel suite packed with sports games, branded décor, and interactive activities overlooking the Fields Ranch golf course.
According to a release, the new Dude Perfect Suite is now open at the resort and available for bookings, but only for a limited time.
Located on the third floor, the suite includes a balcony overlooking the 10th hole at Fields Ranch East and is designed to accommodate six to eight guests. The setup, designed for families, includes one king bed, four twin bunk beds, and a pull-out sofa, with separate spaces geared toward both kids and adults.
So much fun in one room.Photo courtesy of Omni PGA Frisco Resort
The room leans heavily into the Dude Perfect "brand" - yes, there are spots for trick-shots. Sporty features that include:
- AstroTurf accents in the living room and bunk bedroom
- A PlayStation gaming setup with leather gaming chairs
- Mini basketball hoops and magnetic dart boards
- Sports challenge games and soft-launch toys inspired by Dude Perfect stunts
- A flexible game table for family activities
- Sneaker-themed wallpaper in the bunk room
- Selfie backdrops and oversized wall graphics
- Dude Perfect-branded décor including throw pillows, towels, water bottles, and logo installations
- In-room merchandise available for purchase, including hats, books, games, and water bottles
“This partnership gave us the opportunity to create an experience that feels larger than life for kids without compromising the level of comfort and quality parents expect from Omni PGA Frisco Resort,” say Jeff Smith, vice president and managing director at Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa, in the release. ”Collaborating with Dude Perfect, a brand that shares our roots in sports and community, allows us to reimagine the family getaway in a bold and memorable way.”
The suite has Astroturf, bunk beds, and overlooks the Fields Ranch golf course.Photo courtesy of Omni PGA Frisco Resort
Dude Perfect, founded in 2009 by five college friends (Tyler Toney, Cory Cotton, Coby Cotton, Garrett Hilbert, and Cody Jones) who built a following through trick-shot videos and sports content, has grown into one of the largest sports entertainment brands in the world. Their YouTube channel has become the biggest sports account on YouTube, with 62 million subscribers, and the group has garnered more than 18 billion views across platforms, with featured celebrities and athletes like Steph Curry, Serena Williams, Luka Doncic, Caitlin Clark, and CeeDee Lamb.
They've since expanded into a diversified media company encompassing video content, popular simulcasts for professional sports (like the NFL on Amazon), a best-selling toy in Walmart, and live tours. They also recently helped develop a construction-themed theme park in Grapevine.
"Partnering with Omni gives us the opportunity to bring the Dude Perfect version of sports, play, and competition for families to enjoy in the real world," says Andrew Yaffe, CEO of Dude Perfect. "Omni shares our belief that the best entertainment is interactive, epic, and built for families. Together, we’re creating something that brings the Dude Perfect experience to fans in a new way."
The Dude Perfect Suite package is available through December 2027 and includes breakfast and a resort credit for registered guests. The shot to live like a Dude won't come cheap for most folks: According to the website, rates start around $1,200 per night.