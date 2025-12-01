Bus Ride News
New bus terminal for Greyhound and Flix in Dallas is ready to roll
There'll soon be a new place to catch a Greyhound bus: Flix North America, parent company of FlixBus and Greyhound, will debut its new Dallas terminal on Tuesday December 9, with both Flix and Greyhound buses operating schedules out of an intercity bus terminal at 9755 Harry Hines Blvd.
This phases out existing service at the legacy downtown Dallas terminal on Lamar Street.
According to a release, the move will mark a major service improvement at one of the most important hubs in the national intercity bus network and strengthens connections between long-distance bus service, public transit, and air travel across North Texas.
The terminal is a new 5,600-square-city facility across from the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Bachman Station on Harry Hines Boulevard, meaning it will provide convenient connections to DFW Airport, Dallas Love Field, downtown Dallas, Fair Park, Deep Ellum, and more.
The Bachman Station is a stop on both the DART Green and Orange Lines, meaning that the new facility will also provide convenient connections for FlixBus and Greyhound riders to suburbs such as Carrollton, Farmers Branch, Las Colinas, Richardson, and Plano.
The space has been designed with comfort and convenience in mind, featuring Wi-Fi, restrooms, food and beverage vending machines, and 24/7 security staffing.
The new station was made possible through a collaboration with the City of Dallas, and underscores Flix’s long-term commitment to integrating intercity bus service into a broader national transportation network, connecting travelers with public transit and other modes to make long-distance travel more accessible, seamless, and affordable.
The relocation of Greyhound’s legacy terminal to the new facility is the latest milestone in the brand’s transformation under Flix ownership. Since acquiring Greyhound in October 2021, Flix has introduced a modernized fleet, a data-driven technology platform, and a regionally empowered operating model, driving significant improvements in reliability, efficiency, and customer experience.
“This new Dallas terminal is designed to give travelers a smoother and more convenient experience,” says Flix North America CEO Kai Boysan. “An increasing number of people are recognizing intercity buses as a compelling choice for long-distance travel, and this terminal supports that shift. Our goal is to ensure that every passenger, whether commuting, traveling for business, or exploring new places, can enjoy a stress-free journey across North Texas and beyond.”
“By locating Greyhound and FlixBus service close to DART rail and bus lines, we are making it easier to connect to airports, downtown, and communities across the metroplex, while also offering an affordable travel option to cities nationwide,” Boysan says. “This move reflects our long-term commitment to building a more accessible, and integrated transportation network across the country.”
Tickets and other details
Pre-Booked Passengers: In the coming days, all customers with existing tickets for arrivals or departures from the old location at 205 S. Lamar St. scheduled after 11 pm on Monday, December 8 will automatically receive an SMS and/or email (depending on the contact details used when booking) with the updated address, a map link, and nearby landmarks. Customers do not need new tickets – their existing ones will remain valid for the new location.
New Bookings: Tickets purchased from today forward will automatically show the Harry Hines Blvd. terminal; the Lamar St. location will no longer be selectable.
On-Site Support: During the transition, staff will be stationed at both terminals to assist and answer questions, including with directions on how to get to the new terminal at 9755 Harry Hines Blvd. To get to the new terminal from the downtown location, travelers can take the DART Green or Orange Lines from West End Station to Bachman Station or drive on I-35E N and take Exit 436A. Their 24/7 customer service team is available for any questions.
Greyhound bookings: 1-800-231-2222 or customer.service@greyhound.com
FlixBus bookings: 1-855-626-8585 or live chat at flixbus.com