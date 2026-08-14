TX to TN
FlixBus rolls out new budget-friendly route from Dallas to Nashville
Traveling from North Texas to Tennessee just got a lot easier, more affordable, and more scenic. Budget-friendly bus service FlixBus just launched its first-ever direct route connecting Dallas to Nashville, with departures running five days a week.
FlixBus is the largest intercity bus network that offers passengers affordable and comfortable travel across 1,800 destinations in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The signature lime green buses come with free Wi-Fi, power outlets, comfortable seating, and extra legroom, and passengers can bring one carry-on and one stowed luggage for their trips.
Passengers booking the Dallas-to-Nashville route will depart from the Dallas Bus Station at 9755 Harry Hines Blvd., and arrive at Nashville Bus Station at 709 Rep John Lewis Way South. Travel times will vary depending on the number of stops, traffic, and other circumstances, but will generally be between 11.5-14.5 hours.
The new route will also offer direct access to other travel hubs, including:
- Sulphur Springs (travel center): 1600 W. Shannon Rd., Sulphur Springs, TX 75482
- Texarkana (travel stop): 4020 S. Lake Dr., Texarkana, TX 75501
- Memphis Bus Station: 3033 Airways Blvd., Memphis, TN 38131
Fares for the route, which launched August 13, start at $63.99 per passenger per way.
Another travel route from Texas to Tennessee
In addition to the new Dallas-Nashville route, FlixBus will relaunch its Houston-Memphis route later this month, with service starting Thursday, August 27.
The Houston-Memphis route will operate five days a week with an extended daily service in November to accommodate Thanksgiving holiday demand.
Departures will be from 605 Gray St. in downtown Houston, and passengers will arrive at Memphis Bus Station.
The seven stops along the Houston-Memphis route are:
- Lake Charles (Lakepoint): 750 Enterprise Blvd., Lake Charles, LA 70601
- Lafayette (Louisiana): 1701 N University Ave., Lafayette, LA 70507
- Baton Rouge Bus Station: 1253 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70802
- New Orleans Bus Station: 1001 Loyola Ave., New Orleans, LA 70113
- Hattiesburg: 6635 US-49 S, Hattiesburg, MS 39401
- Meridian Bus Stop: 1901 Front St., Meridian, MI 39301
- Batesville (Terza One Stop Shop): 22023 MS-6, Batesville, MI 38606
The new Texas-Tennessee routes expand FlixBus' network across the South while offering travelers cost-effective and comfortable transportation to "major business, entertainment, and cultural destinations while providing access to smaller communities along the way."
"The South continues to see increasing demand for affordable, convenient ways to travel between major cities," says Flix North America head of communications Karina Frayter in a release. "As more travelers look for alternatives to driving or flying, we're expanding our network to make it easier to reach the destinations that matter most, whether you’re traveling for school or work, visiting friends and family, or taking a vacation."
Passengers can book tickets for all destinations via FlixBus.com and the FlixBus app.