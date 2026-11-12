A Merry Getaway
Plan a festive getaway to Grapevine, the Christmas Capital of Texas
In the heart of Dallas-Fort Worth sits a magical Christmas destination unlike any other. Grapevine — designated the official Christmas Capital of Texas — features more than 1,400 festive Christmas events across 40 days, making it the top destination for magical moments all season.
With so many happenings, it's impossible to experience all that the Christmas Capital of Texas has to offer in just one day. So plan your extended getaway now, and let the Christmas magic unfold.
There's plenty of fun for an adults-only weekend — or bring the whole family to enjoy favorite pastimes and new traditions.
Magical experiences
World-class attractions await in Grapevine, starting with the Gaylord Texan's signature annual event, ice! featuring Harry Potter. Don the blue parkas and step into a spectacular wonderland carved by expert artisans out of 2 million pounds of colorful ice.
The family can also hop aboard the North Pole Express on the Grapevine Vintage Railroad for a magical journey featuring sing-alongs with Santa's elves and, of course, a special visit from Santa himself. But tickets are limited, so grab them now.
LEGOLAND will be decked out for the Christmas season, hosting its spectacular Holiday Bricktacular from November 28 through December 24. Enjoy a winter wonderland of activities, festive decorations, and even meet LEGO Santa.
Then, visit SEA LIFE Grapevine to help save Christmas during The Elf on the Shelf Sea Star Search. Guests can participate in this interactive Christmas trail from November 20 through January 3, where you'll explore the magical aquarium, solve festive challenges, and help the Scout Elves return the missing decorations to the Undersea Christmas Tree.
Festive fun in the heart of Grapevine
The halls are decked in Grapevine with millions of lights, larger-than-life decorations, animated characters, photo ops galore. Lace up your skates and take a spin on the Texas-sized Peace Plaza Ice Rink, under Grapevine's towering, live Christmas tree.
You can also stroll through the charm and spirit of a classic American town preparing for Christmas in Hometown Christmas, an interactive Christmas exhibition inside the Grapevine Tower Gallery and the Settlement to City Museums.
And watch as the Historic Cotton Belt Depot District transforms into the Grapevine Christmas Market for the season, complete with artisan vendors, seasonal attractions, and activities.
Entertainment abounds at the Historic Palace Theatre on Main Street, where Christmas-themed tribute shows — including performers honoring iconic acts like Frank Sinatra, Elvis, and the Beach Boys — take center stage.
Just for the adults
Christmas in Grapevine brings experiences just for the adults, too, from pop-up bars to murder mysteries.
For a different spin on a Christmas outing, book a reservation for No Home For the Holidays, an interactive murder mystery at Texas Star Dinner Theater, running November 20 through December 27, or the Ho Ho Homicide: Murder Mystery Dinner at Messina Hof Grapevine Winery, taking place December 18.
Then, cozy up in the Winter Wonderland Bubbles, nestled on Hotel Vin’s North Lawn, for a festive 90-minute experience that brings together sparkling wine, cozy Pendleton touches, and plenty of Christmas magic.
Photo courtesy of Grapevine Texas
Get into the spirit at the Holly Jolly Pop-up Bar at Third Rail, serving Christmas-themed craft cocktails, seasonal bites, and live entertainment all season. Or float on to Bad Santa's Boathouse for the "Naughty and Nice” Christmas Pop-up Bar to experience a waterfront winter wonderland right on Lake Grapevine.
Festive accommodations
To make the most of your getaway in the Christmas Capital of Texas, book a room in one of Grapevine’s many festive hotels.
From luxury resorts to charming boutique hotels, there’s an accommodation option for every budget, and many hotels offer special packages, including discounted rates and tickets to popular attractions.
You can wake up immersed in Christmas magic at the Gaylord Texan, Snowland at Great Wolf Lodge, and more.
Your Grapevine getaway awaits
Christmas is just around the corner, and your Grapevine getaway is waiting. Enjoy millions of lights, larger-than-life decorations, world-class attractions, and magical moments all season long.
Find the full Christmas calendar and explore more about the Christmas Capital of Texas here.