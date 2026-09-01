where to travel right now
Luxe hotel rises in Texas' tallest tower + more September travel ideas
Summer is drawing to a close, but there's still time to squeeze in a September getaway before the season changes.
North Texans are familiar with the buzzy State Fair of Texas making its grand return for its 2026 season, but there's much to explore outside of the Metroplex. Texas travelers can book a stay at a new downtown Austin hotel housed in the state's tallest tower, travel to San Antonio for an nighttime adrenaline rush at a theme park, or enjoy a tropical escape at a luxe resort just outside of Houston.
This is everything you need to know to plan a spontaneous September vacation.
Houston
The Woodlands Resort is keeping the summer spirit alive with a one-night only tropical community event called Island Escape on September 25 from 5-7 pm. The evening will feature a traditional luau, performances from Polynesian hula maidens, male warriors, live music, and more. Attendees can also feast from a Hawaiian-inspired buffet at Harrison's, take hula hoop and limbo lessons, make their own leis, enjoy snow cones, and take photos with hula dancers. General admission is free, and the buffet is $75 per adult and $45 per child (purchasable on-site). VIP tables are $375.32 and can accommodate up to four guests. Tickets can be reserved via Eventbrite.
Austin might be Bat City, but it doesn't have anything on Houston's annual Bat Fest, a conservation and awareness-focused festival celebrating these misunderstood — and endangered — mammals. The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center will host the 2026 festivities on Saturday, September 26. The family-friendly event will have bat-themed activities and crafts for children from 10 am to 2 pm, and Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will be on-site for a blood drive until 2:30 pm. Bat Fest is free to the public, and blood drive participants can register to donate via commitforlife.org.
Along the Texas Coast
The 2026 Texas Food Championship will overtake Water's Edge Park in Corpus Christi for three days of culinary showdowns from September 25-27. Over 150 chefs, pitmasters, and home cooks will compete for bragging rights and prize money across 10 different culinary contests — from barbecue to live fire cooking to junior chef competitions. Attendees are encouraged to come hungry to sample the dishes and watch the competitions unfold, with live music and craft beverages adding to the extravaganza. Weekend, single-day, and specialty passes range from $15-$495. Admission is free for kids aged 17 and under.
Austin
A new downtown Austin hotel is finally ready to make its debut in Texas' tallest tower. The 1 Hotel Austin is officially opening in the new Waterline building at 96 Red River St. on September 3, though reservations have been open since May. The 252-room hotel also boasts a highly regarded restaurant from Denver, called Alteño Austin, where Chef Johnny Curiel showcases Mexican cuisine from the Highlands of Jalisco. Room rates begin at $412 per night.
The biannual Pecan Street Festival, Austin's longstanding artisan vendor market, will host its 50th event at the Hill Country Galleria in Bee Cave from September 12-13. The free festival has too many vendors to list, but its full musical schedule will include Austin rap duo Blackillac and jazz ensemble Jon Deas and DaHomies as headliners. Visitors will find anything from fine art, giftable home goods, and clothing to fried fair foods and more. The full music lineup is available on the festival's website.
San Antonio
After a successful trial period of extending its operating hours during the summer, San Antonio's fun-filled children's museum The DoSeum is keeping its expanded hours into the fall. This will bring additional programs and activities during the morning hours so kids can learn and play all day long. Museum members also get the perk of a members-only hour as part of their experience from 11 am to noon on Sundays. Admission is $18 per person, and free for children under one year old.
Fright Fest at Six Flags Fiesta Texas is returning bigger and scarier than ever with new fear-inducing adventures and experiences on select nights from September 11 through November 1. Scream-worthy nightmares added to this year's lineup include a reimagined The Conjuring Universe maze and two scare zones: a sinister clown carnival-themed "Cirkus Bezerkus: Big Top Terror" and a zombiefied "Alley of the Dead." Park admission varies, and Haunted Attractions passes are an additional $30 per person.
The Hill Country surrounds the Loma de Vida Spa. Photo by Mark Knight
Signia by Hilton La Cantera Resort & Spa is celebrating 10 years since the debut of its signature Loma de Vida Spa with 10 days of deals from September 21-29. Guests can receive a 10 percent discount on select services and treatments, such as osmosis facials, custom massages, manicures and pedicures, hair services, body treatments, and more. The deals will culminate with the spa's special anniversary event, "Glow: Radiance After Dark," on September 30 starting 7 pm. Services can be booked online, and tickets for the anniversary event are $125 per person.
At home in Dallas-Fort Worth
The State Fair of Texas is right around the corner, and this year. brings cheaper ticket prices for attendees of all ages. This year's festivities will run from September 25 through October 18 at Fair Park in Dallas. CultureMap has readers covered with all the latest additions and updates — from free concerts to food awards — in our special editorial series. And, in addition to reduced admission and parking prices, the fair is also lowering the price of games and rides at the Midway to ensure better affordability for all.
A new "eatertainment" venue is taking McKinney by storm: The Cipher Lounge, which opened in mid-August, is an escape room, restaurant, and bar mixed into one cohesive space. While the escape room holds the most intrigue for puzzle solvers, visitors can also stop by for just a bite and a drink in the lounge. There are two one-hour escape experiences to enter, one set inside a haunted historic hotel ("Ghosted") and the other in a futuristic space station ("Airlock"). Escape experiences are $52 per person and can be booked online.