Holiday News
DART will give free rides in Dallas on New Year's Eve via Coors
Partiers on New Year's Eve in Dallas-Fort Worth ringing in 2026 will be able to get a free ride home thanks to a partnership between Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) and Molson Coors Beverage Company.
As part of Molson Coors' Free Rides program, DART will offer fare-free rides from 6 pm on Wednesday, December 31 to end of regular service (approximately 1 am).
The deal will be available to the first 10,500 riders who download the DART GoPass app and use the code COORSNYE25.
Free Rides will be available only through the DART GoPass app on local buses, light rail, regional rail, TRE commuter rail service, GoLink on-demand service, and paratransit service.
Depending on your starting location and destination, DART and TRE have service lasting until around 1 am, meaning you won't have to duck out before midnight to take advantage of the deal.
“DART is an integral part of how Dallas stays connected, and we’re proud to partner with them once again to help people get home safely this New Year’s Eve,” said Alison Hanrahan, community affairs manager, Molson Coors, in a statement.
The Free Rides program is approaching 10 million free rides provided across the country since launching in 1988. 2024 was the program’s highest ridership year yet, with over 440,000 rides given out.
Through partnerships with local public transit, Molson Coors is also offering fare-free rides on New Year’s Eve in Charlotte, Chicago, Denver, Milwaukee, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C.
Dallas visitors and residents can view routes and map out their free ride by visiting Dart.org/NYE or in the GoPass app.