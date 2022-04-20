Ensemble musicals and intimate plays populate Dallas Theater Center's 2022-23 season

Two productions from last season have been shifted into Dallas Theater Center's 2022-23 season, which will take place at the Wyly Theatre in the AT&T Performing Arts Center and at the Kalita Humphreys Theater.

"We are thrilled to return to producing a full season of vibrant, joyful plays and musicals for our community," says DTC artistic director Kevin Moriarty. "These plays will allow us to come together as a community to laugh, gain insights into the human condition, and be inspired by the delight of experiencing shared stories alongside our friends and neighbors from all throughout Dallas. These productions will also celebrate the artistry of our outstanding professional resident artists, working in collaboration with talented actors, directors, and designers from North Texas and across the country."

Artistic producer Sarahbeth Grossman also notes that the company will be adding an associate artistic director and a resident music director, though those names have not been revealed yet.

First up is Clue, based on the Paramount Pictures screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, written by Sandy Rustin, with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price, and with original music by Michael Holland.

The tale begins at a remote mansion where six mysterious guests have assembled for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Directed by Alan Muraoka, it runs September 8-25, 2022, at the Wyly Theatre.

Alice Childress' Trouble in Mind is next (and the first holdover from last season). This 1955 comedy-drama was planned for Broadway but canceled when the playwright wouldn’t tone down its message. It made a triumphant premiere in New York in 2021 and now Dallas is having its regional premiere, directed by Tiana Kaye Blair.

Follow an experienced Black stage actress through rehearsals of a major Broadway production in this funny, moving, and ultimately shattering look at racism, identity, and ego in the high-stakes world of New York theater. It runs October 13-30, 2022, at the Kalita Humphreys Theater.

Native Gardens is the second to be shifted from last season. In Karen Zacarías' contemporary comedy, cultures and gardens clash, turning well-intentioned neighbors into feuding enemies.

Pablo, a rising attorney, and doctoral candidate Tania, his very pregnant wife, have just purchased a home next to Frank and Virginia, a well-established D.C. couple with a prize-worthy English garden. But an impending barbecue for Pablo’s colleagues and a delicate disagreement over a long-standing fence line soon spiral into an all-out border dispute, exposing both couples’ notions of race, taste, class, and privilege. It runs February 16-March 5, 2023, at the Kalita Humphreys Theater.

Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's dark classic Into the Woods shows what happens after "happily ever after."

The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. As their individual adventures begin to overlap and their wishes are granted, the characters learn that "no one is alone." Kevin Moriarty directs, and it runs April 7-April 30, 2023, at the Wyly Theatre.

A Christmas Carol is back as a holiday add-on, written by Charles Dickens, adapted by Kevin Moriarty, directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene, and with choreography by Joel Ferrell. It runs November 25-December 24, 2022, at the Wyly Theatre.

The annual community summer pageant Public Works Dallas also returns, featuring 200 cast members — only a select few of which are professional actors. Production details and ticket information will be offered to the public at a later date.

Dallas Theater Center’s season tickets are on sale now and include Clue, Trouble In Mind, Native Gardens, and Into The Woods. The Total Package, DTC’s full, four-play season subscription, starts at $118 with season ticket holders receiving additional benefits and discounts.

Season tickets can be purchased online at www.dallastheatercenter.org or by calling the box office at 214-522-8499.