Addison's WaterTower Theatre returns to live, indoor shows for 2021-22

The COVID-19 pandemic put the kibosh on WaterTower Theatre's 25th anniversary season, but the Addison company is ready to come back big for its 26th.

Although WaterTower is officially returning to indoor, live performance with the regional premiere of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time in July — the only show to be produced from the 2020-21 season — this new season kicks off in October.

"October will mark the start of our 26th season, and with the return of live theater we look toward a rebirth of what it means to be a community," says producing artistic director Shane Peterman, who with associate producer Elizabeth Kensek programmed their third season together.

It all starts with The Taming by Lauren Gunderson, a raucous, all-female "power-play" inspired by Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew. In it, a patriotism obsessed Miss Georgia has kidnapped a Republican Senator’s campaign manager and a liberal activist who is fighting to save the endangered pandashrew, and is holding them hostage in her hotel room the night before the big Miss America Pageant. It runs October 13-24, 2021.

Ella’s Swinging Christmas returns for the holidays, conceived by Kensek and featuring Felecia Wilson, with music supervision by Vonda K. Bowling. This all-ages musical treat was recorded and broadcast in 2020, but this year subscribers will get to gather for an exclusive holiday party at the theater and watch the film together. It "runs" December 9-12, 2021.

Early 2022 brings a mystery show to WaterTower, teased as "a thrilling new project in partnership with one of the largest arts organizations in Dallas, bringing a world premiere experience to both of our audiences. While the title must remain a mystery for now, the show centers around the story of a famous female character whose story has been only written by men until this moment."

Neil Simon's The Odd Couple is next, a Tony Award-winning classic comedy that centers around two unlikely roommates: uptight, neat Felix Ungar and easygoing, disheveled Oscar Madison. It runs March 30-April 10, 2022.

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder closes out the season, written by Robert L. Freedman and Steven Lutvak. Set in 1907 London, the musical centers on Monty Navarro, a penniless clerk who is informed after the death of his mother that he is ninth in line to inherit the earldom of Highhurst, controlled by the wealthy D’Ysquith banking family. After the imperious ruling Lord dismisses Monty’s claim of being a relative, the eight D’Ysquiths ahead of young Mr. Navarro begin dying in natural and unnatural ways. It runs July 20-31, 2022.

Season tickets will be available beginning May 17, 2021, and subscription prices increase from $129 to $149 if purchased after September 1, 2021. New subscriptions are available by calling the box office at 972-450-6232, and renewals can be made by phone or in person. Individual tickets go on sale in summer 2020.