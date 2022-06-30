Dallas' Lyric Stage is 29 and feeling fine with 2022-23 season of pop-rock hits

The theme of Lyric Stage's 29th season might as well be titled "Crowd Pleasers," so packed it is with big, familiar names.

The 2022-23 season marks the company's fifth at the historic Majestic Theatre in downtown Dallas, with producer Catherine Carpenter Cox and artistic director Christopher J. Deaton at the helm.

There's also a new announcement this year: choreographer Kelly McCain, music director Vonda K. Bowling, music supervisor Bruce Greer, lighting designer Scott Guenther, sound designer and engineer Jorge Guerra, and costumer Megan Liles will serve as Lyric Stage’s resident artists and designers for the season.

"When looking at our 2022-23 season, we knew we wanted to celebrate our 29th year by featuring titles that would be fun, exciting, and perhaps a bit unexpected," says Deaton. "Though the theme of the season expands our repertoire to include all well-known pop/rock composers, we remain committed to great, powerful storytelling and beautiful music, all performed by our talented, diverse, local artists."

The ABBA juggernaut Mamma Mia! kicks it all off August 24-28, 2022.

The jukebox musical tells the story of Sophie, a young woman in search of her birth father on the eve of her wedding. Though this sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise, Sophie’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings chaos, love, laughter — plus a little singing and dancing — to the island, as well as the unexpected, but ultimately joyous, 20 year reunion of three men from her mother’s past.

Deaton directs, with choreography by Kelly McCain, music direction by Vonda K. Bowling, and music supervision by Bruce Greer.

Just in time for Halloween is The Rocky Horror Show, October 26-30, 2022.

This rock concert-style show is a ridiculously wonderful tribute to the science fiction and horror B movies of the '30s through the '60s, and tells the story of the newly engaged Brad and Janet, who get caught in a storm and find themselves seeking shelter at the eerie mansion of mad scientist, Dr. Frank-N-Furter, where they meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker, a creepy butler, and a Frankenstein-style muscle man named Rocky.

Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida welcomes the New Year and celebrates Black History Month, February 15-19, 2023.

Based on the Verdi opera of the same name, this epic tale of love, loyalty and betrayal, chronicles the story of an enslaved Nubian princess, Aida, who finds her heart entangled with Radames, an Egyptian soldier who is betrothed to the Pharaoh's daughter, Amneris.

As their forbidden love blossoms, Aida is forced to weigh her heart against the responsibility that she faces as the leader of her people, but her and Radames' love for one another become a shining example of true devotion that ultimately transcends the vast cultural differences between their warring nations, heralding a time of unprecedented peace and prosperity.

Tarzan swings into the Majestic, May 17-21, 2023.

Adapted from the 1999 Walt Disney Animation Studios film of the same name, Tarzan follows the journey of an infant who is raised by gorillas in the jungles of West Africa. Apart from striving for acceptance from his ape father, Tarzan's life is mostly monkey business, until a human expedition treks into his tribe's territory and he encounters creatures like himself for the first time, including Jane, a young English naturalist.

As Tarzan develops feelings for Jane, he discovers that his animal upbringing clashes with his human instincts, causing him to struggle with not only his love for Jane but how to protect his family.

Based on Edgar Rice Burrough’s 1912 novel Tarzan of the Apes, it has heart-pumping music and lyrics by rock legend Phil Collins and a book by Tony Award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang.

Xanadu closes out the season, June 14-18, 2023.

Based on the 1980 Universal Pictures cult-classic movie of the same title, which starred Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly, Xanadu follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California, in 1980.

On her quest to inspire struggling artist Sonny Malone to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time (the first roller disco — hey, it's 1980!), Kira falls into forbidden love with the mortal Sonny and her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation. Though chaos, hilarity, and roller skating abound, Kira and Sonny ultimately learn to follow their dreams and hearts, despite the limitations set upon them by others, including the all-mighty Zeus.

Music and lyrics are by pop-rock legends Jeff Lynne (co-founder of the rock band Electric Light Orchestra) and John Farrar (acclaimed producer and songwriter for Olivia Newton-John), with a book by Douglas Carter Beane.

Tickets will be available at TicketDFW.com or by calling 214-871-5000. For more information, visit lyricstage.org.