Dallas Art Fair is back on the canvas with in-person edition for 2021

The Dallas Art Fair finally is back. One of the city's favorite art extravaganzas, the fair's 13th edition is scheduled for November 11-14 at Fashion Industry Gallery. It will once again take place in person, with a reduced capacity.

The four-day fair — which hosts some of the best international and local contemporary art dealers — will limit crowd size to allow for a more open, spacious floor plan and safer experience for visitors and dealers, organizers say.

Due to the pandemic, last year's edition had been postponed from April 16-18 to October 1-4, 2020, but then was canceled altogether. It tried for a return April 15-18, 2021, but was postponed until fall.

“After more than 18 months of uncertainty, we cannot stress enough how happy we are to finally reopen our doors in the fall," said Dallas Art Fair Director Kelly Cornell in a statement. "People are eager to see art in person and revitalize the creative economy, so we will do everything possible to make that experience safe for our collectors, dealers, and visitors this November.”

In addition to the artwork on display at Fashion Industry Gallery, this year’s fair will feature a major off-site public art installation by Brooklyn-based social practice artist Caledonia Curry, better known as Swoon, who is celebrated for her community-based projects and influence on fellow women street artists.

In 2020, in collaboration with PBS American Portrait, Swoon transformed a 14-foot box truck into The House Our Families Built, a fantastical, mobile sculptural “house” that portrays scenes of domestic life and asks viewers to consider their own ancestral histories.

Presented by Santa Fe’s Turner Carroll Gallery, the installation will be on view at Klyde Warren Park for the duration of the fair. Since its creation, Swoon’s installation has been seen only in New York City and in a presentation by Turner Carroll Gallery in Santa Fe in May 2021; this will be the first time it is shown in Texas.

Other highlights of the fair will include a solo booth of new paintings by Hong Kong native Chris Huen Sin Kan, presented by Simon Lee Gallery, and a thematic installation of paintings, ceramics, and a performance by artists Scott and Tyson Reeder, presented by Canada.

The fair will kick off on November 11 with its usual VIP Preview event, followed by the public days on November 12-14. General admission tickets, which range from $20-$25 or $50 for all three days, will go on sale the week of August 30.

The Dallas Art Fair will closely monitor CDC public health recommendations in the lead-up to the fair to implement the safest health protocols in November.