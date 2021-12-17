Dallas Theater Center cancels A Christmas Carol performances due to COVID-19

In a reminder that the pandemic is far from over, Dallas Theater Center has canceled performances of A Christmas Carol through Tuesday, December 21 after a company member tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are disappointed to be cancelling any A Christmas Carol performances," said Jeff Woodward, Managing Director, in a statement. "However, the Actor’s Equity Association and Center for Disease Control guidelines indicate cancelling these shows is the best course of action to keep Dallas Theater Center patrons, artists, and staff as safe as possible during this uncertain time."

The theater company hopes to resume performances of its annual holiday production on Wednesday, December 22.

For this production, Dallas Theater Center had started requiring audience members older than 12 to have a negative COVID-19 test or a proof of vaccination. Per their COVID-19 policy, all staff members and artists are required to be vaccinated and all audience members are required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

Should the production resume on December 22, there will be seven more performances through December 26 at the Wyly Theatre.