Imprint Theatreworks plots fresh works and collabs for 2022 season

For its fourth season, titled "Expose: Escape," Imprint Theatreworks will feature a brand-new annual fundraising experience, an electrifying musical, a festival dedicated to amplifying new works, a world-premiere staged reading, an exciting new partnership with a veteran theater company, an expanded initiative for developing new works, and one show that can't be announced until 2022.

"When the pandemic hit, Imprint was poised to present our boldest season yet, only to find a constant state of reset," says artistic director Ashley H. White. "In this period, Imprint has rediscovered, redefined, and boldly recommitted to our mission of providing unique and thought-provoking theatrical experiences to unite and engage our community through an ensemble-based approach."

It kicks off in January with a retrospective/introspective rock experience entitled Reverb. Conceived by White, with music direction by Mark Mullino and choreography by Quintin Jones, Reverb will unite past Imprint cast members with new community members "for an unforgettable weekend of performance experiences to raise funds for Imprint's coming season." It runs January 27-29, 2022, at the Bath House Cultural Center.

An invite-only preview to the world premiere workshop reading of Monster is next, February 11-14, 2022. With a book by Dani Holway and music by Lady Gaga, Monster follows Lady, an abruptly sought-after superstar, in her gruesome pursuit of recognition, fulfillment, and universal love.

March 30-April 2, 2022, will be the fifth annual First Impressions: Festival for Local Playwrights. Since launching in 2018, First Impressions has given birth to 37 new works from DFW-based artists, several of which have continued development and received further support around the country.

This year's festival is currently set to be both online and in-person. Imprint will also be offering a First Impressions Initiative, providing access and resources for local playwrights to have table readings and staged readings throughout the full season.

Mainstage programming returns in May with an exciting partnership for Jackie Sibblies Drury's We Are Proud to Present a Presentation About the Herero of Namibia, Formerly Known as Southwest Africa From the German SUDWESTAFRIKA, Between the Years 1884-1915.

Taking place largely in a rehearsal room that descends from collaborative to absurd, a group of idealistic actors — three black and three white — attempt to recreate the extinction of the Herero tribe at the hands of their German colonizers. We Are Proud to Present… is part of the Golden Collection, a lexicon featuring 15 plays by prominent Black playwrights established by Jeremy O. Harris.

Directed by Quintin Jones, Jr. in his directorial debut, the production is in partnership with Soul Rep Theatre and runs May 19-June 4, 2022.

35MM by Ryan Scott Oliver rounds out the mainstage season. Based on photographs by Matthew Murphy, this sensory explosion of movement, song, and visual art will be directed by White, assistant directed by Mark Quach, and music directed by Vonda K. Bowling. It runs October 27-November 12, 2022.

A yet-to-be-announced summer mainstage production will be revealed on January 27, 2022.