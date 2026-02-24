Opera News
Dallas Opera's new season stages dramatic debuts and beloved encores
The 2026-2027 season for The Dallas Opera will feature four mainstage productions, two family operas, and a trio of annual events, with all productions taking place as usual at Winspear Opera House.
One production —Janáček’s The Cunning Little Vixen — will be completely new to Dallas audiences, as it is making its North American premiere with the company.
The other three mainstage productions — Donizetti’s The Elixir of Love, Puccini’s Turandot, and Wagner’s Lohengrin — will be making encore appearances, although at least two will differ from their original productions.
The season will start with The Elixir of Love, which will be performed four times between October 9 and 17, 2026. The colorful production, now set in post-World War II Italy, is about a hopeless romantic who swoons for the town’s school teacher.
Performers, each of which are making their Dallas Opera debuts, will include British Iranian coloratura soprano Soraya Mafi, 2022 Operalia winner Anthony León, legendary Italian baritone Alessandro Corbelli, 2025 Operalia winner Mihai Damian, and 2025 TDO Lone Star Vocal Competition winner Kayla Nanto.
Next up is the North American debut of Janáček’s The Cunning Little Vixen, running October 30-November 7. It's the story of a young fox, which is trapped as a cub, going on to make a dramatic escape in search of what a wild animal’s life should be.
Conducted by Mrs. Eugene McDermott Music Director Emmanuel Villaume, the bold and glitzy production will star Estonian soprano Mirjam Mesak (making her U.S. debut), American baritone Zachary Nelson, Hungarian American mezzo-soprano Shannon Keegan, and American contralto Lindsay Ammann.
The 2027 portion of the season will begin with Puccini’s unfinished work Turandot, running February 12-20. To win the hand of Princess Turandot, a suitor must solve three riddles; failure to do so means death.
Conducted by Villaume, this production features a new ending with music by Grammy Award winner and video game composer Christopher Tin (known for the Civilization IV game) and a libretto from Succession writer Susan Soon He Stanton.
Italian soprano Anna Pirozzi and Venezuelan tenor Jorge Puerta, both celebrated for their renditions of this opera, make their Dallas Opera debuts as Turandot and Calaf, respectively.
Wrapping up the season will be Wagner’s Lohengrin, running March 5-13. Accused of her brother’s murder, Elsa prays for a way to prove her innocence. In answer, a knight in shining armor appears, ready to save her. He asks one thing in return: never ask his name.
Director Louis Désiré returns to lead this premiere production, which will be conducted by Villaume. It will star Pavarotti d’Oro winner Saimir Pirgu, American soprano Lise Lindstrom, and bass Peixin Chen, among others.
"The 2026/2027 Season spans the breadth of what opera has to offer the world," said Mrs. Eugene McDermott Music Director Emmanuel Villaume in a statement.
Additionally, The Dallas Opera will feature two family operas: The Bremen Town Musicians, with performances on October 17, 2026 and February 21, 2027, and The Little Prince, with performances on November 8, 2026 and February 13, 2027.
Other annual events include:
- The Linda and Mitch Hart Institute for Women Conductors Showcase Concert, featuring women who have participated in the Dallas Opera's longtime program (January 30, 2027)
- The Robert E. and Jean Ann Titus Family Recital, featuring German soprano Christiane Karg and pianist Andrew von Oeyen (January 31, 2027)
- The Phyllis A. and Thomas H. McCasland, Jr. Lone Star Vocal Competition, featuring rising opera stars from around Texas (March 12, 2027)
Subscription renewals and new subscription packages for the 2026/2027 season are now on sale, with packages starting at $98 for all four mainstage operas. Family operas and annual events will be available as add-ons before single tickets go on sale in summer 2026.