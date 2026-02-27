Theater News
Addison's WaterTower Theatre to stage U.S. premiere on 2026-27 season
WaterTower Theatre in Addison has mapped out a relatively small slate for its 31st season, but it's one that features works by some big names and a national premiere.
None of the events/productions taking place in WaterTower's 2026-2027 season have official dates yet, but the company has revealed the full details about each of them.
Starting things off will be Broadway by North Texas, featuring Olivier Award-winning actress Miriam Teak Lee, which is scheduled for sometime in Fall 2026.
The special concert event by Lee, who starred in & Juliet on the West End in London, will feature the English actress performing Broadway favorites and contemporary musical theater highlights.
The first play of the season will be Neil Simon's Biloxi Blues, taking place at some point in Winter 2027. It's a semi-autobiographical play, the second chapter in what is known as Simon's Eugene trilogy following Brighton Beach Memoirs.
It follows the next chapter of Eugene Morris Jerome’s journey as he leaves Brooklyn behind for basic training in Biloxi, Mississippi, during World War II. The play captures the bonds formed among a group of young soldiers as they navigate the pressures of military life, first loves, and the uncertainty of the future.
WaterTower Theatre will next host the U.S. premiere of Jeeves Takes Charge, based on a short story by P.G. Wodehouse. It will run in Spring 2027.
In the play, the brilliant and unflappable valet Jeeves returns to rescue his well-meaning but hapless employer, Bertie Wooster, from a tangle of romantic entanglements and social disasters. The fast-paced comedy sparkles with clever wordplay, charming characters, and delightfully absurd situations.
The season will wrap up in Summer 2027 with Honky Tonk Angels, which features songs by Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, and Tammy Wynette.
The spirited, feel-good musical celebration follows three women who set out for Nashville in search of their dreams. Packed with humor, heart, and hits, the revue is a joyful tribute to friendship, perseverance, and the enduring power of country music.
Season tickets will go on sale on March 15, starting at $169 per person until June 1, when prices will increase to $189 per person.
New or renewed season tickets are available for purchase by visiting watertowertheatre.org, calling 972-450-6232, or by email at boxoffice@watertowertheatre.org.
Single tickets will go on sale for non-subscribers in late summer 2026.
WaterTower Theatre still has three productions remaining in its 2025-2026 season, including Good Night, Oscar (March 24-April 12), School of Rock (May 19-31), and Wonderland (September 15-27).