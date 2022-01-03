Most popular pet names for 2021 reaffirm Dallas' affinity for food and football

Move aside, Max. Stand down, Sadie. C'mere....Delta? Rover.com has released its list of the most popular pet names for 2021, and there are some very of-the-moment monikers climbing the rankings.

According to the nation's largest network of pet sitters and dog walkers, the top five dog names haven't changed much: Max, Charlie, Buddy, Rocky, and Milo, are still tops for male dogs, while Bella, Luna, Daisy, Lucy, and Zoe are still going strong for females.

But coming in hot for dogs is the name Sven, which is up 1,245 percent since 2020. Also making waves are Gunther, after the Friends barista (up 345 percent), and Anakin and Chewbacca, repping Star Wars (both up 445 percent).

Dogs named Hattie here are trending up 545 percent, while our love for the Cowboys is still apparent with Tony (for Romo) trending up 101 percent and CeeDee (for Lamb) making the 2021 list.

Of course, Dallasites have always loved naming their pooches after food and booze, and 2021 is no exception with Chai, Coconut, Toffee, Miso, and Lemon all climbing in popularity.

And for the first time in Dallas, the dog name Delta made its presence known.

Where cats are concerned, there's a bit of overlap in the top five. Oliver, Milo, Charlie, Leo, and Jack scoop the honors for males, with Luna, Lily, Lucy, Bella, and Chloe for females.

Friends is also tops for cats, especially Joey (up 864 percent) and Phoebe (80 percent).

And the No. 1 trending name for cats in Dallas? Fiona, at 863 percent.