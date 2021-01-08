Master list of candidates running for Dallas City Council in May 2021

The Dallas City Council election is five months away, but campaigns are underway for the more than 25 candidates who have declared intentions to run for office.

Official candidate filing begins January 13 and ends February 12. Most incumbent council members are seeking re-election, though several have not yet announced a bid for another term. There are three representatives who are on their final terms: Jennifer Gates in District 13, Lee Kleinman in District 11, and Adam Medrano in District 2.

All 14 council districts will be on the ballot for two-year terms. Election Day is May 1, and runoff races will be decided June 5. The mayor serves a four-year term, and will again be up for election in 2023.

Here's our list of confirmed candidates seeking office, with incumbents listed first.

District 1 - Bishop Arts/Oak Cliff

Chad West, the first-term incumbent announced he was running again on December 1.

District 2 - Deep Ellum and East Dallas

Jesse Moreno, former member of the Park Board, filed a Treasurer's Report in August 2020.

Jonas Park, first-time candidate, filed a Treasurer's Report in December 2020.

District 3 - Mountain Creek/Southwest Dallas

Casey Thomas, the incumbent, announced he'll run again on his Facebook page.

District 4 - Oak Cliff/South Dallas

Carolyn King Arnold, the incumbent, hasn't announced her plans.

Johnny Aquinaga, a neighborhood activist, announced his run on Facebook.

Matthew Canto, filed Treasurer’s Report on November 15.

Maxie Johnson, Dallas ISD Trustee, filed a Treasurer's Report on January 7.

District 5 - Pleasant Grove

Jaime Resendez, the incumbent, has not yet announced re-election plans.

Ruth Torres, who ran in 2019, announced she is considering another run.

District 6 - West Dallas

Omar Narvaez, two-term incumbent, confirmed he'll run for re-election on a December 30 Facebook post.

Earl Thomas, first-time candidate, filed a Treasurer's Report on November 23.

District 7 - Fair Park/South Dallas

​Adam Bazaldua, incumbent, announced re-election bid December 1.

Tramonica Brown, social activist, announced in The Dallas Weekly and filed a Treasurer's Report December 16.

Calvin Johnson, lawyer ran in 2019 and announced in January that he's running again.

Donald Parrish Jr., first-time candidate, filed a Treasurer's Report December 4.

James "JT" Turknett, first-time candidate, filed a Treasurer's Report December 23.

Israel Varela, first-time candidate, created a Facebook Page and filed a Treasurer's Report December 22.

District 8 - Red Bird/Far South Dallas

Tennell Atkins, incumbent, has not announced his plans.

Subrina Brenham, income tax professional and first-time candidate, filed a Treasurer's Report on December 4.

​Davante D. Peters, who ran in 2019 in District 3, has been seeking signatures for a run in District 8.

District 9 - Lakewood/East Dallas

​Paula Blackmon, incumbent, is seeking re-election.

District 10 - Lake Highlands/Northeast Dallas

​Adam McGough, incumbent hasn't announced and did not respond a query.

Virginia Alexander, filed a Treasurer’s report on December 16.

District 11 - North Dallas

Jaynie Schultz, was on the City Plan Commission, and has a campaign page; she filed a Treasurer's Report on September 17.

Hosanna F. Yemiru, veteran political organizer, is running and filed a Treasurer's Report on December 11.

District 12 - Far North Dallas

Cara Mendelsohn, incumbent has not yet announced.

Charles Foster, filed a Treasurer's Report on September 4, without listing the office seeking, but his address is in D12.

District 13 - Northwest Dallas

Leland Burk, businessman and banker, served on city's Arts & Culture Advisory Commission, announced his candidacy via a press release from Allyn Media.

District 14 - Downtown/East Dallas

David Blewett, first-term incumbent, announced his re-election bid in an online letter.

Paul Ridley, former City Plan Commission representative, filed a Treasurer's Report on December 4.