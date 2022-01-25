Bucolic Dallas-Fort Worth neighbor named 2nd best retirement spot in Texas

If you’re hunting for a place to retire in Texas, you might want to consider pointing your car about an hour southwest of Dallas-Fort Worth.

A recent study by personal finance website SmartAsset ranks Granbury among the top 10 places in Texas for retirees. The lakeside Hood County community nabs the No. 2 spot on the annual list.

SmartAsset judged each city on these factors:

Burden from income and sales taxes.

Doctor’s offices per 1,000 residents.

Recreation centers per 1,000 residents.

Retirement centers per 1,000 residents.

Share of seniors in the population.

SmartAsset weighted each factor equally, and them came up with a total score for every city.

It's not the first time Granbury has made the list, or landed in the No. 2 spot.

What makes it a top place for retirees to settle down? Seniors make up 30 percent of the city's population, and the tax rate of 14.3 percent is among the lowest on the list. While there are only 5.2 doctors' offices per 1,000 residents, Granbury boasts 2.9 recreation centers and 0.6 retirement centers per 1,000 people. Total score: 46.89.

Five cities in the Houston metro area among the top 10 places in Texas for retirees. Katy landed at No. 1, with Richmond at No. 5, Tomball at No. 6, Humble at No. 8, and Webster at No. 10.

Katy’s score of 53.88 edges out Granbury for first place. The Houston suburb performed best in two categories: doctor’s offices per 1,000 residents (17.3) and recreation centers per 1,000 residents (4.1).

However, seniors make up just 14.1 percent of the city's population, compared with Granbury's 30 percent — Granbury wins that all-important category by a landslide. (In fact, Granbury has the highest percentage of seniors of all the top cities in Texas.)

The SmartAsset ranking comes on the heels of a December 2021 list by AARP that named Fort Worth a top place to retire; before that, Dallas made Forbes' list. A year ago, Travel + Leisure named Dallas-Fort Worth to its best-places-to-retire list.

Here are SmartAsset’s top 10 cities in Texas for retirees, including the score for each place: