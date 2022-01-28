Home » City Life
Keep on truckin’

3 booming Dallas suburbs haul in top spots among growing U.S. cities in 2021

3 booming Dallas suburbs haul in top spots among growing U.S. cities

By
Veterans Day Parade
New residents are finding Grapevine attractive. Photo courtesy of Historic Downtown Grapevine

A new study confirms that Dallas-Fort Worth was a powerful magnet for new residents in 2021.

The recently released U-Haul Growth Index puts Grapevine at No. 15, Richardson at No. 22, and Carrollton at No. 25 among the U.S. cities last year with the most inbound moves via U-Haul trucks. 

All three cities have become hot destinations, with growing scenes for food, retail, and family attractions; Grapevine is even known as the "Christmas Capital of Texas."

Elsewhere in Texas, Bryan-College Station landed at No. 7, and Austin came in at No. 16.

Texas destinations represented one-fifth of U-Haul’s top 25. In fact, Texas leads U-Haul’s list of the top growth states in 2021, based on moving activity. 

Texas topped the U-Haul rankings in 2016, 2017, and 2018, but sat at No. 2 behind Florida in 2019 and at No. 2 behind Tennessee in 2020.

“The Texas economy is growing fast,” Kristina Ramos, president of U-Haul Co. of South Austin, says in a news release. “With a strong job market and low cost of living, it’s a no-brainer. Texas doesn’t have an income tax, so families get more for their money.”

Across Texas, arrivals of one-way U-Haul trucks jumped 19 percent in 2021 compared with the previous year, while departures rose 18 percent over 2020. Arrivals made up 50.2 percent of all one-way U-Haul traffic last year in Texas.

U-Haul points out that while its migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, the U-Haul Growth Index is an “effective gauge” of how well cities are doing at attracting and keeping residents.

Matt Merrill, U-Haul’s district vice president for Dallas Fort-Worth and West Texas, says many of Texas’ inbound movers are coming from the East and West coasts, particularly California and New York.

“We also see a lot of people coming in from the Chicago markets,” Merrill says. “I think that’s a lot due to the job growth — a lot of opportunity here. The cost of living here is much lower than those areas. Texas is open for business.”

Kissimmee-St. Cloud, Florida, near Orlando, grabbed the No. 1 spot this year.

ADVERTISEMENT
Enter to win limited edition Mavs gear!
Read These Next
Bread
Intriguing bakery delivers breads across Dallas from around the world
Kuluntu Bakery
One Dallas baker makes the list of Best Bread by Food & Wine magazine
Sam Elliott, 1883
Powered by 1883, 2 DFW cities shoot onto list of top filmmaking spots