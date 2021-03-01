New guide gives good shot at finding COVID-19 vaccination in Dallas-Fort Worth

For anyone who's frustrated by the hoops they're jumping through to get a COVID-19 vaccination, the GoodRx drug-price-comparison app might be able to help.

GoodRx just launched a guide so you can learn about the COVID-19 vaccine, track its availability, and set up a vaccination appointment in Dallas-Fort Worth or elsewhere in Texas.

“Vaccine information has been fragmented and availability unclear, so GoodRx has built the go-to destination for all Americans to track the vaccine rollout locally,” the company says in a statement.

GoodRx is collecting data from more than 15,000 vaccination sites and is monitoring the country’s 70,000 pharmacies as well as state-specific sites to update appointment availability. New information is added as it becomes available.

Among other things, the GoodRx guide tells you who’s eligible for vaccinations where you live, who’s next in line, and how you can make a vaccination appointment. You can even sign up to receive text messages that alert you when vaccination eligibility changes in your area.

It's easily searchable by ZIP code.

Throughout Texas, the recent winter storm, power outages, and water shortages hampered the ability to distribute COVID-19 vaccines. As of February 23, about 4.7 million doses of the vaccine had been administered in the state.

Information about the Texas vaccination plan is available on the Department of State Health Services website.