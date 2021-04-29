Developer of Collin Creek in Plano hosts giveaway of one special tree

Arbor Day 2021 falls on April 30, and a Plano developer is marking the day by giving away a tree.

Centurion American, the company that's redeveloping the area formerly known as Collin Creek Mall, is hosting a tree giveaway, as part of its commitment to create and maintain green spaces along US-75.

The company is hosting a contest in which one North Texas family wins a 45-gallon Cedar Elm tree. Interested parties can register at CollinCreek.com from April 30 through May 7. A winner will be selected and notified by May 14.

The Cedar Elm is a hardy native Texas tree, with small, dark green leaves that turn golden yellow in the fall. The tree grows 1.5 to 2.5 feet annually until it reaches 40 to 50 feet at maturity. It can withstand adverse conditions, tolerating both drought and wet soil. According to Texas A&M, it's the most common elm tree in Texas, distributed widely in East, South, and Central Texas.

Centurion American is redeveloping Collin Creek into a mixed-use lifestyle district with residences, retail, dining, and entertainment. It will also include 8.9 acres of parks and 1.6 miles of walking trails.

During the demolition phase, Centurion saved dozens of mature 25- to 40-year old trees from the grounds. According to release, they're being kept and cared for, and will be replanted as progress continues so there will be mature trees in the new Collin Creek development.

Tree giveaways are not new in North Texas. The city of Dallas has sponsored giveaways of thousands of trees distributed to residents.

However, those were scrappy little five-gallon trees, about 5 feet tall. Also, with those giveaways, it was up to residents to plant the trees themselves.

This Collin Creek giveaway involves a 45-gallon cedar elm tree, which is more than 10 feet tall, and valued at about $350-$450. If you can find one; with all of the trees downed by tornados and the big February freeze, nurseries are experiencing shortages in supply.

The prize also includes delivery, professionally planting, by an area nursery, and a one-year warranty from the grower.

"Our trees in North Texas have recently taken quite a beating," says Courtney Morrow, director of marketing and communications for Centurion. "Green space is important to Plano and this development, we're excited about the opportunity to bring some life back to the space."